With public safety and crime in the spotlight lately, the Little Rock Police Department, fairground security and other agencies met to announce the technology and security plans that will be used for the Arkansas State Fair Oct. 14-23.

The homicide count in Little Rock for 2022 just met last year’s total of 65, and whether it be at the mayoral forums or in regular daily police reporting, crime talk is swirling.

To ensure safety at the fair, the LRPD will patrol using a drone for the first time, spokesperson Mark Edwards said. The department’s SWAT team has used a drone in the past, but Edwards said this was the first time a drone was used for patrol — the gear arrived Monday. With an officer manning the controls, the drone can survey the area and look for any safety issues, including if someone’s child is missing. The video feed will also relay back to the Real Time Crime Center in the police headquarters downtown, Sgt. Troy Dillard said.

The Real Time Crime Center has been used daily while its pieces come together, but this will be the first time that “we’re operational to the standpoint of being able to fully work an event like this,” Dillard said. “We’ll be able to learn from this, see what the best practices are for us as well as coordinating with other agencies at events like this.”

Fairgrounds Security Captain Frank Fields said he estimates that there will be well over 100 cameras in use — the most ever. The Real Time Crime Center will also have access to all of the cameras set up at the fair.

“The cameras enable us to respond to a situation before it escalates or goes into a really bad situation,” Fields said. “We can move faster, we can see things happening, we can analyze certain behavioral patterns and body language and look for indicators that something bad might be coming our way.”

A new screening system will also quicken the process of getting into the fair, and ensure that no weapons of any kind get inside. Fields said for the first time, the fairgrounds is using the screening system EVOLV. The same system is used by large venues like Dollywood, Disney World and National Football League stadiums, he said. It efficiently checks for guns, knives, pepper spray and other harmful objects.

Instead of an archway system, the new security is more like a gate, which Fields said will check up to 3,600 people an hour compared to the previous 500. Patrons will be taken aside if further screening needs completed, Fields said. He said the fair has also done away with the clear bag system, and bags that are 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are allowed inside. Backpacks are still prohibited, but diaper bags can be checked; strollers are OK, too.

Anne Marie Doramus with the fairgrounds also announced that they will use a new PA system and have more on site officers than ever— all 55 members of the fairgrounds security staff will be present. LRPD Major Troy Ellison said that safety is “paramount” and the “most important aspect of the event.” LRPD will have both uniformed and plainclothes officers, as well as mounted patrol on horses.

Both officers with LRPD and the fairgrounds security said that if an active shooter situation does take place, they are fully equipped to handle it appropriately. Fields said that there are numerous emergency action plans to be followed if needed.

