The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in a special meeting that will be a continuation of a past discussion about the next chancellor of the flagship campus in Fayetteville.

Charles Robinson, who’d been provost, has been serving as interim chancellor. He’s one of four finalists for the position and the first Black person to serve as even an interim leader of the campus. The other candidates are Jay T. Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Purdue University; Daniel A. Reed, presidential professor of computational science at the University of Utah; and Cynthia Y. Young, founding dean of the College of Sciences at Clemson University.

That’s what’s known publicly, plus the fact that the Board met in closed session for three hours Sept. 30 on the vacancy and didn’t announce a decision.

Here’s where we turn to a variety of sources, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports columnist Wally Hall. He wrote Oct. 5 (a report which hasn’t been pursued by other media as far as I can tell) that the board was split 5-5 between Robinson and Daniel Reed, a Mammoth Spring high school graduate, whose education was in Missouri initially. Hall suggested further that System President Donald Bobbitt favored Reed, 65, because of his computer science background.

Hall also wrote, and I agree, that Robinson appears to be well-liked on campus and has served well in the interim since Joe Steinmetz unceremoniously departed the job under murky circumstances. At the top of Hall’s list of reasons for backing Robinson? Athletics.

Before getting into that and to keep with the sports theme, Robinson is a huge supporter of all Razorback athletics and was largely responsible for one potentially great athlete choosing Arkansas recently. Robinson is African-American, and when the athlete and his family visited, they were impressed that the UA had a Black chancellor. Most college and universities could use a diversity boost to their reputation. Not only could an African-American chancellor help recruit athletes but students as well.

He did go on to list other attributes.

I’ve been talking to people as well. They tell me that Wally has the situation outlined as they understand it (though football doesn’t figure prominently in their thinking).

I’ve been told there’s something of a division in all-powerful Northwest Arkansas on the question. I think you’ll find people from the Tyson and Hunt sectors of the economy in Robinson’s camp. Ties to the Walton empire and others in Bentonville figure in support for Reed. I’ve been told of rumors of deal-making that could keep Robinson, 56, as provost (with much higher pay) with the expectation that Reed’s likely tenure at Fayetteville wouldn’t last more than five years given his age and Robinson would be at hand to move up.

I filed an FOI request for letters of recommendation and communications between Bobbit and Board members and Robinson. I’ve been told a response is nearing completion, pending a final signoff from a campus employee. Perhaps it would shed more light. Perhaps not.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been told the 5-5 split Hall listed earlier would put these five behind Robinson: Board Chair Cliff Gibson of Monticello, who called the Friday meeting; Sheffield Nelson of Little Rock, Morril Harriman of Little Rock, Tommy Boyer of Fayetteville and Steve Cox of Jonesboro. With Wally Hall on the brain, I’d note that Boyer and Cox are former Razorback athletes.

If this is true, that would put in the Reed camp Ted Dickey and Kelly Eichler of Little Rock, Ed Fryar of Rogers, Jeremy Wilson of Bentonvile and Col. Nate Todd of Pine Bluff, the newest board member. Todd, who’s secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, is the only Black member of the Board of Trustees.

Easy speculation would be that Gibson wouldn’t call a special meeting unless he thought there’d been movement toward a resolution of the reported board split. Speculation emphasized. I’d speculate as well that, if there is a resolution, it would be arrived at in private and the final decision ratified by a united board.

UPDATE: a well placed source says Bobbitt is standing firm against Robinson and could declare in the face of the split a “failed” search. Can he do that unilaterally? Can the board resist? Will the board slap the face of an interim who endured the Steinmetz scandal; a pandemic; the Fulbright honors controversy? And presided over a big growth in enrollment? Good questions for Don Bobbitt.

If this happens, Robinson will give up $300,000 or so to protect his dignity by going back to faculty position. Wow.