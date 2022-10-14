Arkansas doctors and families suing to block a law that would keep transgender youth from getting puberty blockers, hormone treatments and other gender-affirming medical care will get their days in court starting Monday. U.S. District Judge James Moody will preside in what’s expected to be a two-week trial.

Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union said they’re confident they’ll be able to prove that Act 626, the “Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act,” is unconstitutional in multiple ways. The ACLU attorneys represent four families of transgender youth and two doctors challenging the 2021 bill that was the first in the country to outlaw gender-affirming medical care for transgender adolescents.

The medical care Arkansas lawmakers seek to ban is the very thing mother Lacey Jennen credits with saving her daughter’s life.

“Before she started her affirming care, she was struggling with self-doubt. She couldn’t see a future for herself and didn’t know why,” Jennen said. With gender-affirming therapies, Sabrina “has become a happy, confident, thriving young woman.”

Jennen has no doubt that pursuing this care was the right path for her now 17-year-old daughter, and points out that every reputable major medical association in the country also supports access to gender-affirming care for young people.

But families like Jennen’s, along with the medical experts who provide that gender-affirming care, are having to fight on multiple fronts. Conservative groups like the Family Council and their elected political partners seem comfortable sacrificing transgender youth in an ongoing culture war between white, Christian heteronormativity and everyone else. Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth wasn’t the only casualty; the supermajority Republican 2021 Arkansas legislature also barred transgender girls from participating on girls’ school sports teams, banned abortions even for victims of rape and incest, and passed a vigilante “stand your ground” law that allows people to kill anyone they feel threatened by. The attacks are coming from other institutions, as well. Earlier this week Conway School Board members passed a new rule requiring students to use the bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and banned two books with transgender themes.

“Trans youth like Sabrina and families like ours have endured relentless attacks by politicians who dehumanize them and deny them the medical care they need,” Jennen said. A court order kept Arkansas’s ban on gender-affirming care from going into effect while a trial was pending. Jennen’s voice quavered as she imagined what might happen if the trial that starts Monday doesn’t go in her favor, forcing Sabrina and other transgender youth to either travel out of state or move away altogether to continue medical treatment.

“Our grandparents, our church, our entire support system is here in Arkansas. We do not want to have to leave our home simply to provide medical care for our daughter.”

Father Donnie Saxton, a plaintiff in the case along with his 17-year-old son Parker, said he understands the discomfort and learning curve many Arkansans face with this issue.

“I’ve not always understood the term or what it means, and I didn’t always support transgender rights, as I’m sure a lot of people feel,” Saxton said. But then he saw his child suffering.

“I wish I could say his whole life he’s been comfortable and confident and happy in his own skin, but that’s not true. He had a real hard time looking in the mirror. He just wants to see the person that he is looking back at him.”

The 2021 law that would block the care that’s been so life-changing for Parker forced their family grudgingly into the limelight.

“We’re not activists. Parker just wanted to quietly transition. But we felt like we needed to fight.”

Attorneys for Jennen, Saxton and their fellow plaintiffs will argue that Arkansas’s ban violates the constitution in three ways. Because the therapies to be denied for gender-affirming care in Arkansas are in common use for other conditions, attorneys will argue that the ban violates equal protection rights. The law intrudes on parents’ rights to make medical choices for their children, and the SAFE Act’s prohibition on doctors referring patients to other medical providers for gender-affirming care violates their right to free speech.

“Arkansas has been and continues to be ground zero for attacks on transgender people and their families,” ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said. “This latest attempt at a ban is part of the same old strategy of trying to keep Arkansans and Americans divided so that people with power can stay in power at the expense of their most vulnerable citizens.”

While Arkansas was the first, Alabama and Texas followed with their own bans on gender-affirming care for people under 18. “This started in Arkansas and it needs to end in Arkansas,” Dickson said.

She pointed to Governor Hutchinson‘s ultimately fruitless veto of the bill, which lawmakers overrode.

“Our Governor Hutchinson is no advocate for trans Arkansans, but when this bill came to his desk he made an effort to educate himself … He recognized it would harm trans youth and their families by taking away their rights.”

It’s estimated that Arkansas is home to 1,800 transgender people age 13-17.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s team defending the ban on transgender medical care will call four witnesses experts whose flimsy credentials are being roundly and publicly mocked. Jon Stewart humiliated Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her lack of evidence in the clip above from his new show. And Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law, stepped up with more embarrassing background information on the four experts the state will call, including that one has no experience working in transgender care and runs a botox clinic in a strip mall.

In the Jon Stewart interview with Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge, she said they had "experts" in their brief that supported their state ban on gender affirming care. The "experts" are not qualified and are ideologically motivated. Let's take a look at them. A Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3Jw4a5FDzT — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 11, 2022

Plaintiffs’ experts will include psychiatrists, endocrinologists and bioethicists testifying to the benefits and scientific basis for gender-affirming treatments including puberty blockers and hormones. They will show the court that the attack on trans healthcare is not helping to protect children, but is attacking them instead, ACLU attorney Chase Strangio said.

Regardless of what happens two weeks from now, appeals are likely. “We don’t expect Moody’s decision will be the end of this case,” Strangio said.