About 90 minutes before a special University of Arkansas Board of Trustees meeting concerning filling the role of chancellor of the flagship Fayetteville campus, I received a response to my FOI request Monday for correspondence concerning the opening.

The documents include an email from interim Chancellor Charles Robinson, one of four finalists for the post, that confirms System President Donald Bobbitt favors Daniel Reed, a professor of computer science at the University of Utah, among four finalists for the post. It shows, as I’d suggested yesterday, that Robinson had turned down a proposal from Bobbitt that Robinson take an offer to remain as provost at pay approaching $500,000 a year, the position he held before succeeding Joseph Steinmetz on an interim basis.

Robinson wrote Bobbitt on Oct. 4:

Bobbitt thanked Robinson for his response and said: “Thank you Charles for giving this careful consideration. These decisions are never simple or easy.”

I reported yesterday that the Board was split 5-5 between Robinson and Reed. Board Chair Cliff Gibson called the special meeting today after an inconclusive meeting last month, which led to speculation that some breakthrough had been reached. But others have told me since that there’s a possibility Bobbitt will declare the search a failure because of the division. Board policy specifies that only the president may make a recommendation for the position to the board. If he decided not to go forward in the face of resistance from half or even a majority of the board, a new search or decision on interim leadership might be necessary. OR: The Board could ignore policy and vote to hire Robinson as chancellor, which would be a vote of some significance relative to confidence in Bobbitt. His inability to muster a clear vote for his choice already is a mark against him.

The Board meets at 10 a.m. They will meet in private.

Here’s my first FOI response, with letters of recommendation for the top two candidates.

Recommendations included support for Robinson from Archie Schaffer, a retired Tyson Foods executive; former UA Board member and U.S Sen. David Pryor; banker Reynie Rutledge; former UA trustee Ben Hyneman; Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd of El Dorado; former UA trustee Stephen Broughton; former UA trustee Mark Waldrip; Dillard’s Inc. CEO William Dillard II; the National Pan-Hellnic Council on the UA campus, and the Interfraternity Council at UA.

One letter came in support of Reed from a doctor who grew up with him in Mammoth Spring.

I’m expecting another batch of letters shortly. They will include support for Robinson from Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services. I’ve also been told Ross DeVol, CEO of Heartland Forward, a Bentonville think tank backed by the Walton fortune and a member of the chancellor search committee, has been a strong advocate for Reed. Multiple sources say Bobbit was drawn to Reed for his computer background. Robinson is a history professor, a job to which he’d return at a significantly lower salary by not continuing as provost. He’s paid $480,000 as interim chancellor, an amount Bobbitt offered to continue or increase if he stayed as provost under Reed. He was paid $320,000 as provost before being elevated to interim chancellor.

Here are additional documents responsive to my FOI request.

They include an email from Schaffer disputing a contention by Bobbitt that there was “overwhelming support” for Reed among an informal group of 16 or 17 people who interviewed the finalists. Johnelle Hunt’s support is particularly effusive.