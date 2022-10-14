School districts will need more money to implement recommendations in the Arkansas School Safety Commission‘s final report, Governor Hutchinson told legislators.

The state has already allocated $50 million for safety measures that range from updated technology to expanded staff and protective infrastructure. And while districts should also apply for federal grant funding, they’re going to need more than this one-time influx of $50 million to comply with the report’s many recommendations, the Republican governor wrote.

Hutchinson created the commission in 2018 and reconvened it this year after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

He noted that the panel recommends a change in the state law requiring schools keep doors and exits unlocked during school hours.

“As witnessed with Robb Elementary [School in Uvalde, Texas] and in other school shootings, unlocked doors and entrances allowed the shooter(s) to enter the building easily and without much commotion, thereby reducing the amount of time teachers had to secure their classrooms,” the governor wrote.

“The Commission recommends Arkansas Code §12-13-109 be changed to keep all exiting doors and classroom doors closed and locked during school hours, with the exception of transition times,” he added.

Here’s a copy of the 2022 Arkansas School Safety Commission Final Report.

Hutchinson’s letter said ongoing funding to meet commission recommendations “is a priority.”

“We agree that any new recurring funding should be identified and used for only the implementation of the Commission recommendations. Furthermore, this funding should not be used to pay for school safety strategies already in place, but rather used only to enhance, and expand the school safety preparedness capacity of our school district,” said the report, compiled by committee chair Cheryl May, director of the University of Arkansas System’s Criminal Justice Institute.

Notably, the commission did not address a relatively inexpensive and sensible way to keep our children and teachers safe: Regulate guns, especially assault weapons. But I suspect Arkansas will wait for more children and teachers to die, not to mention more legislative quarrels over school funding. After all, we wouldn’t want to give schools too much money, now would we?

During its weekly meetings, safety committee members at times expressed a desire for more school district accountability. In its final report, it said, “School districts should be required to include the implementation status of the Arkansas School Safety Commission recommendations in their annual report to the public.”

Other recommendations, some of which we’ve reported over the past few months after commission meetings, include:

“Campuses should always have an armed presence when staff and children are attending class or a major extracurricular activity.”

Glass on classroom doors should be protected with shatter-resistant film. “At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the shooter killed and injured numerous students by shooting through the vision panel on multiple locked doors,” the panel noted.

All districts should have a master key that can open all doors.

Place physical barriers such as bollards, landscaping, fencing, low walls, etc. at school entrances, especially the main entrance.

A school safety unit should be formed in the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Other recommendations address mental-health awareness, cybersecurity, drills, staff training, additional physical-security measures and emergency response.