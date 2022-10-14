The Pinnacle Mountain Community Coalition has filed a lawsuit over a sewage treatment plant proposed by developer Rick Ferguson for a subdivision in the Roland area.

You can read the lawsuit at the group’s website. It says discharged from the treatment plant proposed by Ferguson for the Paradise Valley subdivision would flow into a tributary of Mill Bayou and then the Arkansas River. It contends insufficient capacity is planned for treatment and that stormwater runoff will damage property of the plaintiffs. It contends the county planning board didn’t follow proper procedure for approving the development.

Advertisement

Residents have been fighting the plan for months, including at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

A news release from the community group said:

Advertisement

Attorney for the Plaintiffs in the recent court filing, Richard Mays, stated: “Development doesn’t solely affect the property that is being disturbed. Any significant change in the property being developed affects adjoining property and the flow of water. In subdivisions the size of those being developed in this case, the impact of flooding on adjoining properties is profound. Developers and the agencies that approve developments must consider the impacts of those developments on adjoining properties and their owners, who have the right to protect their property. When they don’t, lawsuits are the inevitable result.” Pinnacle Mountain and the surrounding rural area is home to several iconic Arkansas events that take place in the affected areas, including the Big Dam Bridge 100 bike tour, which routes through Roland Cutoff Road, the location of the development and its treatment plant. Collectively, these attractions bring thousands of visitors each year and support the local economy.

Ferguson defended the project in a statement to KATV.