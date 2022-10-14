In addition to cash, the winner, Capri Salaam, will travel the state for a year and be a non-voting member of the state Board of Education.

Salaam, a social studies teacher at North Little Rock Middle School, was chosen for her creative teaching, ability to connect with diverse students and staying engaged with students after they leave her classroom. She helped them, for example, with ACT prep programs, financial aid and tutoring.

She’s taught 7th and 8th graders in North Little Rock since 2015, after teaching previously at Little Rock Preparatory Academy. She is a graduate of UCA, with master’s degrees from Arkansas Tech and Harding University.