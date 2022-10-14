Home Arkansas Blog The Dirt on the UA Chancellor Search Edition The Dirt on the UA Chancellor Search Edition By Lindsey Millar On October 14, 20224:06 pm Arkansas Times · The Dirt on the UA Chancellor Search Edition On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor, the latest on Arkansas public officials’ transphobia and Mike Huckabee meddling in the Little Rock mayor’s race.Advertisement Subscribe via iTunes or listen on Spotify.