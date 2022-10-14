The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees met for a bit more than two hours this morning and then adjourned without announcing action on filling the vacancy of chancellor of the Fayetteville campus.

The discussion, which occupied some three hours of Board time Sept. 30, will be continued at a later date, not yet announced, according to a Board spokesman.

See my earlier post about a reported division on the Board, with UA President Donald Bobbitt supporting Daniel Reed, a computer professor and former administrator at the University of Utah, and at least half the board in support of Charles Robinson, who’s served as interim chancellor for 14 months.

UPDATE: The UA System issued this statement:

