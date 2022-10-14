The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees met for a bit more than two hours this morning and then adjourned without announcing action on filling the vacancy of chancellor of the Fayetteville campus.
The discussion, which occupied some three hours of Board time Sept. 30, will be continued at a later date, not yet announced, according to a Board spokesman.
See my earlier post about a reported division on the Board, with UA President Donald Bobbitt supporting Daniel Reed, a computer professor and former administrator at the University of Utah, and at least half the board in support of Charles Robinson, who’s served as interim chancellor for 14 months.
UPDATE: The UA System issued this statement:
The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas held a special meeting today and convened in executive session to discuss finalists in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
The board reconvened following the executive session and Chairman C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III announced that no formal action was taken by the Board.
UA System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, released the following statement about the meeting:
“Today the Board of Trustees continued an ongoing discussion about two very accomplished and qualified finalists for the position of Chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville,” Bobbitt said. “We appreciate the interest this process has generated both on campus and from the university’s broad constituencies across the state. A decision of this magnitude involving the future of the flagship campus of the UA System deserves as much continued discussion and deliberation as is necessary, and the Board and I are dedicated to taking our time to ensure we reach an outcome in this process that best serves the university’s continued success.”