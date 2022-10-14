Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge did not do very well in her interview with Jon Stewart.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge did not do very well in her interview with Jon Stewart.

A trial to determine the constitutionality of Arkansas’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for people under 18 begins Monday, and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge isn’t backing down.

Rutledge was humiliated on a national stage this week when comedian and social activist Jon Stewart released an interview in which he relentlessly crushed her false statements, called out the cruelty behind the ban and generally made her look like a sanctimonious ass. The entire nation laughed.

Rutledge released this statement about the ban, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, on Friday:

As Attorney General, I am wholeheartedly defending the SAFE Act; it is my hope that parents and children will be empowered by this information and avoid these permanent, life-altering procedures or medications for children. One point that has been lost in the conversation surrounding the SAFE Act is that the State of Arkansas is not prohibiting children who identify as transgender from receiving the mental healthcare that they may need. Children who identify as transgender are still able to receive counseling services or medications for psychiatric diagnoses, just as any other child would. The State is protecting children from undergoing experimental surgeries and treatments for the purpose of gender transition. The SAFE Act protects children from life-altering, permanent decisions that they may desire to make as an underage child but could regret as an adult; no law in Arkansas prevents someone from making these decisions as an adult.

Rutledge won’t be in U.S. District Judge James Moody‘s courtroom next week; a team from her office will argue the case.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union represent the four Arkansas families and two doctors who stepped up to challenge the 2021 ban, which was the first in the country to block transgender youth from accessing hormone treatments, puberty blockers and other gender-affirming medical care. (Gender reassignment surgeries are already not performed on people under 18 in Arkansas.)

The Gender Spectrum Clinic in Little Rock provides these treatments for trans youth, but would shut its doors if the ban goes into effect. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society all support protecting transgender youths’ access to gender-affirming care. But Arkansas legislators don’t, so here we are.

There’s no way to know what will happen in Moody’s courtroom, but we saw the plaintiffs’ attorneys bring their A-game in July of 2021 when they successfully argued for a stay to keep the ban from going into effect while the trial was pending.