Experts with the Governor’s Food Desert Working Group announced a report Friday morning at the Little Rock Union Station that suggests ways that Arkansas can combat food insecurity. As a state that exceeds the country’s national food insecurity rate, recommendations included brick and mortar alternatives and state tax incentives.

Gov. Hutchinson was not present Friday, but provided remarks. The report offered a “blueprint to all levels of government business community leaders, nonprofits, foundations, and more,” he said.

The report determined that a “community is a food desert or low-food access location if residents must travel more than one mile in an urban setting or more than 10 miles in a rural setting to obtain a selection of fresh, nutritious food.”

The working group was organized in the spring of 2022 and was co-chaired by Kathy Webb, a Little Rock city director and executive director of the Hunger Relief Alliance, and Kenya Eddings, director of the Arkansas Department of Health’s minority health commission. In total, 18 members led the working group, which included representatives from the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the Walmart Foundation and others.

“We know that the scope of this problem is big,” Webb said. “Over 62 of our 75 counties have identified food deserts.”

For eight months, the group researched and traveled to evaluate working models that address food insecurity in other states. The speakers said that the report represented the start of putting practical solutions in place in Arkansas. Here’s a copy of the full report.

The 2020 statewide food insecurity rate in Arkansas was 14%, which is higher than the national rate of 10%, according to the report. On the county level, food insecurity ranged from 10% in Benton County to 22.2% in Phillips County. Every county was above the national rate, and Pulaski County’s rate was 14.7%.

In Jefferson County, more than 11,000 people reported being food insecure. Zola Hudson, mayor of the small town of Altheimer in Jefferson County, said that she will work to start a grocery distribution method called GOODS in 2023. The method is based on a working model used in a rural Mississippi town, and it organizes a partnership with an out-of-town grocer and a delivery driver to bring food to the community, rather than requiring residents to travel miles away.

“In 2018, our grocery store closed and had a negative impact on our community,” Hudson said. “This closure created an extra burden on low-income families, seniors and those without transportation."

The GOODS model is an alternative to bringing a brick and mortar grocer to a town, which isn’t sustainable for every town. Rachel Spencer, a representative with the Walmart Foundation said that the model in rural Mississippi used Walmart as a provider. Her recommendations moving forward included philanthropic support from foundations for food access initiatives, which would bring more impactful projects, she said.

Imagining a person behind the statistics was something that speakers pushed at the announcement. Eddings said that Black, non Hispanic households have a food insecurity rate that doubled the national average at 21.7%. Likewise, the Hispanic community also experience a higher food insecurity rate of 17.2%.

“It is known that factors influencing these disparities oftentimes include social determinants of health — where one lives and the conditions of their neighborhood, as well as physical access to any food, let alone healthy food,” Eddings said.

Joe Thompson, president of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement mentioned senior residents who live on fixed incomes, a low-income family that stretches each paycheck to provide for several children and the Arkansans who live without a personal vehicle.

“These are the folks that everyday struggle to access healthy and nutritious foods,” Thompson said.

Thompson announced the working group’s recommendations for the government. He said that the governor should bring in a food liaison and there should be a subcommittee in the General Assembly that deals with food insecurity. He said that the existing government food assistance programs should be tracked with local measures, and a revolving loan program should be established to bring grocers in rural areas. The group called for a technology-based update to nutritional programs like SNAP to that assistance in line with the 21st century.

Webb said combating food insecurity will need a collaborative effort. Christie Jordan from the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said that “this report is not the end of our work, but the beginning of our work.”

In Little Rock, Webb said that the $1 million of pandemic relief funds allocated for food insecurity will be used to implement models outlined in the group’s report in targeted areas.