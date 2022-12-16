The Pulaski County Election Commission tonight formally approved settlement of a civil rights lawsuit by Barry Haas, who then-Republican Chair Kristi Stahr refused to allow to be an election worker in 2021, despite years of service.

The commission had expressed an intention to settle the case earlier, pending final details.

There’s no admission of liability. The suit will pend for 90 days to insure the agreement is enforced.

The only monetary payment is an agreement to use the county’s insurance carrier to pay $402.60 in court costs. No attorney fees or monetary damages were sought.

The meat of the agreement (see in full here):

Public Meeting. Within thirty (30) days following the execution of this Agreement, Mr. Haas will be provided the opportunity to speak on the Commission’s public record, with the Commission putting his name on the agenda and providing former-Chairperson Kristi Stahr notice of the same. During the same meeting, the

Commission will state on the record: “On September 7, 2021, former-Chairperson Kristi Stahr objected to the certification of one poll worker, Barry Haas. When considering a list of supplemental poll workers needing to be certified, Stahr said on the record: “One of the poll workers on there for one sued the state on voter ID.” Former-Commissioner Susan Inman then asked Stahr,

“Do you have proof?” Stahr responded: “I’ve read their statements on social media stating this in recent months, that they are not going to uphold the law on voter ID . . . .” Stahr did not produce any evidence of the alleged social-media posts. The Commission subsequently declined to certify Mr. Haas to serve in an upcoming

Special Election. After the meeting, no evidence was discovered to suggest Mr. Haas made any such statement online or otherwise. Accordingly, the Commission has appointed Mr. Haas as a poll worker in all subsequent elections.” One-on-One Meeting. Within thirty (30) days following the execution of this Agreement, Chairperson [David] Scott and Mr. Haas will visit one-on-one about the September 2021 meeting and the decision to strike Mr. Haas’s name from the list of poll workers appointed to the September 14, 2021 special election.

Haas, who was a plaintiff in a successful lawsuit challenging the voter ID law and has said he never said anything about not following the law when it was reinstated, attended tonight’s meeting but didn’t speak. Stahr resigned the chairmanship and has gone to work for a right-wing influence group in Florida. Haas issued a statement about the matter at the meeting at which the Commission gave preliminary approval to the settlement. He said Stahr’s statement was slanderous. He said in part:

