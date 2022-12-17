The Benton County sheriff’s office announced that a sheriff’s detective, Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette died in a traffic accident about 6:30 a.m. today while serving as a motorcycle escort through Bentonville for Wreaths Across America, an organization that provides wreaths to veterans cemeteries.

Newell, who joined the sheriff’s office in 1998, was traveling east in the center turn lane of Walton Boulevard (Highway 71 B) at the Southeast Metro Parkway when he hit a curb, lost control and struck an eastbound truck, according to a report by the Bentonville police.