Officer’s death raises concern of prosecutor https://t.co/C6U7XR1HXy — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) December 17, 2022

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Teresa Moss covered thoroughly the reaction to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley’s findings in the death Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, 38, on a hot July day of training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Jegley found no one criminally liable but said there were problems worthy of review at the training academy — specifically the “culture” at the academy. He sent me his letter about his conclusion yesterday, which, I’m sorry to say, I didn’t see until late last night.

When I texted him for elaboration on specific shortcomings, he more bluntly repeated the message of the letter:

Hazing, failure to take precautions given the temperature, inconsistent statements to the ASP. Not criminal but ********. You need to get the file from ASP and read it. Nobody killed him. He had lots of health issues but ALETA needs scrutiny.

I requested the police investigative file last night. I was told by State Police spokesman Bill Sadler that it was undergoing review for redaction of personal information and should be available Monday.

We already know the outlines of this troubling case from previous reporting and comments from, among others, the Jonesboro police chief. What’s known already had suggested potential civil liability on the part of those running the training program and responding to questions about Parks’ death.

Contrary to statements issued initially by then-Public Safety Director Jami Cook, Parks was made to continue physical training on a brutally hot day and was in distress shortly after arriving at the training program at Camp Robinson. Efforts to cover this up, if substantiated by the State Police investigation, will not help the state’s defense when, inevitably, a lawsuit or claim is filed over Parks’ death.

As the D-G reported, communications reached the highest level of state government.

The review of Parks’ death was changed to a criminal investigation in August after investigators learned of facts “contrary” to the original statements. The decision also came after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette attempted to question Cook about text messages she sent to Alison Williams, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s chief of staff, and three other law enforcement officials soon after Parks fell ill. The texts, obtained through a newspaper’s Freedom of Information Act request, stated Parks “fell out” after jogging to and from his car and engaging in four minutes of calisthenics. Hours later Cook authorized the release of the statement that said Parks did not participate in any physical activity. The release was sent through the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, which oversees officer training in the state. Cook also was director of the commission at the time.

Cook and Training Academy Supervisor Joe Dubois both contributed to news releases that asserted Parks had not participated in physical training. J.R. Hankins is now director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and he acknowledged in August some physical activity on Parks’ part — a first by a public official.

Legislators and the Jonesboro police chief pressed for more information. Cook resigned as Public Safety secretary for health reasons a day after Parks’ death. It has been said the resignation was in the works before his death.

Dubois continues as a training supervisor.

The commission on law enforcement standards is continuing an internal personnel review in the case.