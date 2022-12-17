A sold out crowd, clad in red and white and maroon, descended upon Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on a brisk Saturday afternoon to see the #10 ranked Arkansas Razorback men’s basketball team take on Bradley University. To the disappointment of many Razorback faithfuls, the game was not picked up for telecast, so you had to be there to see it. For many Central Arkansas Razorback fans, this game was the first opportunity to get a live look at Coach Eric Musselman‘s 2022-2023 squad, which features 5-star freshmen Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and highlight reel-producing Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV. For Smith Jr. and junior guard Devonte “Devo” Davis, both from Jacksonville, the game was a homecoming of sorts.

The highlights from the star-studded squad started early. An alley-oop to Walsh from Black off a Davis steal sent the crowd into a roar that effectively sent my Apple Watch into hysterics.

And he oop pic.twitter.com/c98rCmJy8v — Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 17, 2022

Fans were treated to dunks, no-look passes and a high energy defensive effort that led to 16 steals.

Walsh went 7-7 from the floor and led all scorers with 18 points despite two technical fouls and fouling out with 7 minutes left in the game. A reporter asked him after the game if he could explain what happened on the technical foul.

“Which one?” Walsh said, to a room full of laughter.

It was a solid homecoming for Davis, who’s defensive energy was remarkable to see in person. Davis had 7 points and led the team in steals (5) and rebounds (7). When Davis made a three-pointer to put the Hogs up 56-34, Coach Musselman, donning a pair of Nike’s emblazoned with the Little Rock skyline, erupted off the bench, celebrating with the crowd and asking them to get louder.

When a reporter asked about Davis’ performance after the game Musselman said, “I thought he was unbelievable.” Musselman credited his effort, energy and the way he attacked passes. “Five steals is a lot of steals for one player,” Musselman said.

The crowd was deafening when freshman Smith knocked down a three in the first half. Smith would leave the game to get his knee taped early in the second half. He returned to the bench, and didn’t enter the game again. Musselman said after the game that it wasn’t anything serious.

Council finished the game with 16 points and Black added 15 points.

Despite the crowd advantage, the Razorbacks haven’t always performed well in North Little Rock. Last year the Hogs were upset by visiting Hofstra University.

“Last year, quite frankly, we stunk,” Musselman said in the post game press conference. Musselman said the four returning players from last year’s squad all spoke to the team this week about that experience.

“I think the four guys did a great job of giving the new players a message that we wanted to perform much better here in front of an incredible fan base,” Musselman said, adding that fans here really recognize the team. He mentioned the team’s dinner last night at Benihana’s.

Musselman’s first game in North Little Rock was a closely fought battle with Valparaiso University in 2019 that the Hogs won 72-68.

“We actually showed our team earlier today Adrio Bailey’s block when we played Valpo [Valparaiso University] the first year I was here. You could feel the passion on that block even through the video,” Musselman said. “Our guys were really excited to play here tonight. I thought the anticipation, the excitement level tonight was different than last year. I thought the guys were really excited to play this game,” Musselman said.