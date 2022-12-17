Mike McNeill of the Magnolia Reporter, an independent news organization, has dug into circumstances that led to the fatal shooting Wednesday night of Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby.

He found important background on the man who fatally shot Scoby.

Scoby was killed while chasing Jacob Barnes, 31, of Mountain View after Barnes abandoned a car Scoby and another officer had been chasing. They apparently were attempting to stop him for a traffic violation. Barnes was subsequently killed in a shootout with police after holing up in the house south of Stuttgart of a woman safely extracted by law officers.

McNeill found court records, now no longer available on the state’s court information system, that indicate Barnes’ estranged wife and child live in Stuttgart. He theorizes that their lives might have been saved by Stuttgart police intervention.

He reported:

Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.”

McNeill raises a number of questions based on this case: Should Barnes have been free on bond? Does the state do enough to help those with drug addiction? Are domestic threats treated seriously enough? Might there be a way to keep firearms out of the hands of people with demonstrated violent tendencies? Is that information readily available to law officers? Are they trained well enough?

It’s an object lesson he says for everyone, not just those touched by the slaying of a Stuttgart policeman. He writes: