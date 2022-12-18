Everything everyone told us was working for republicans was in fact not https://t.co/RdQb9iOo9B — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 18, 2022

Some new polling suggests mid-term voters ARE concerned about schools — shootings, adequate financing and the negative impact of book banning. But the hubbub about (non-existent) critical race theory? Not so much.

We know from experience, sadly, that some of the bad stuff (race and sex hysteria that leads to book and even speech banning) resonates in Arkansas — at the legislature, in Conway, in Jonesboro and at other points. And the nutjobs will find the National Education Association commissioned this poll and dismiss it out of hand. Just as they dismiss polls that demonstrate support for abortion rights, gun safety, same-sex marriage and other hot-button issues that are seen as sure-fire winners among Arkansas politicians.

Maybe, at least, the CRT nonsense will go away, though Arkansas will be last in line as usual. Experience elsewhere is somewhat hopeful, including on the coming issue of the next Arkansas legislative session — public school-punishing diversion of public tax money to vouchers for private schools that don’t answer to state education standards.

A new poll from the nation’s largest teachers union found that culture-war attacks on public schools largely fell flat in the 2022 midterm elections, proving less important to voters than concerns about school shootings and traditional concerns over school funding. The findings help explain why a number of Democratic governors and gubernatorial candidates ― including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs ― were able to successfully fight off conservative Republicans who made the treatment of transgender students, and the previously obscure academic framework known as critical race theory, into prominent issues in their races. “A huge, huge amount of time and money was invested in CRT by conservative politicians and media,” said Margie Omero, a pollster at the Democratic firm GBAO Strategies who conducted the survey for the National Education Association. “Voters rejected what Republicans were offering, and their attempts to create a wedge issue on public schools.” In Wisconsin, Evers successfully portrayed GOP Gov. Tim Michels’ support for school choice as a threat to public schools. In Kansas, Kelly fought off multiple ads attacking her veto of legislation to bar transgender students from competing in sports aligned with their gender identity. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was able to shrug off ads suggesting that schools were more focused on a “woke” agenda than on reading, writing and arithmetic.

Some key findings of the polling. A minority of voters worried about critical race theory.

By comparison, voters were notably more concerned about book bans and conservative attempts to censor history. Fifty-five percent said a major concern for them was students “not getting a complete, honest history of our country,” and an identical percentage expressed worry about “too many politicians … banning books or topics that don’t align with their personal beliefs, like Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Holocaust.”