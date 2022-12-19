The New York Times today writes about Hiroyuki Nishimura — a hero in Japan for his rule-breaking nature who doesn’t like to talk about his ownership of 4chan, a notorious online message board that has been linked to mass shootings and conspiracy theories.

The Arkansas angle?

Mr. Nishimura got his start with 2channel, a sprawling, chaotic and — most important — anonymous message board he created on a lark in 1999 as a student at the University of Central Arkansas. By May 2000, it had already become infamous, after a user posted a cryptic message about a city bus in southern Japan, then hijacked it, stabbing three people and killing one.

His Facebook page includes a reference to his having graduated from UCA in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Nishimura has escaped broad attention in Arkansas.

UCA issued a news release about him in 2008, after Wire profiled him as the “Bad Boy of the Japanese Internet.”

Calling him “the most influential figure on the Japanese Web,” the article goes on to say: Nishimura is a folk hero and role model. (In Japan he’s referred to solely by his first name, a privilege afforded only to top-tier pop stars and TV heartthrobs.) […] He created the simple bulletin board system nine years ago as an exchange student at the University of Central Arkansas. “I was bored,” he says. “I made it to kill time.”

After 2chan, Nishimura expanded his digital presence to ownership of a property that he’s more reticent about.

In 2015, when Mr. Nishimura bought 4chan, he did something he has rarely done since: He answered questions about his vision for the site. It was already one of the internet’s most notorious corners. But if he could make just one change, he told users, it would be for more interesting things to happen there, “even bad things.” His wish came true. Since Mr. Nishimura took over, users of 4chan have birthed the QAnon movement, spread conspiracies about Covid vaccines and the 2020 election and helped radicalize mass shooters, including the white supremacist who carried out a massacre last spring in Buffalo. A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol demanded that Mr. Nishimura hand over information about individuals linked to the attack. And the man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in October wrote that he was a frequent poster on the site. With his websites, Mr. Nishimura — who declined to be interviewed for this article — has said he is merely filling a demand for outlets where people can exercise free speech. He has insisted that he has always followed the law and responded to requests for information from the authorities about suspected crimes related to posts.

