The Jan. 6 committee issued its report today on the many transgressions of Donald Trump — a “road map to justice” that urges the Justice Department to prosecute him on four charges, including encouraging an insurrection.

Expect the usual yammering from the man accused of being the central cause of the insurrection and from his claque of supporters, probably including the Arkansas congressional delegation. Time to move on, see. Jan.6 was just a little free speech by those fine people beating police officers and shitting, literally, on the U.S. Capitol after a Trump pep rally.

The committee replayed some key clips, such as senior adviser Hope Hicks, concerned that Trump’s actions were damaging his legacy. Only winning matters, Trump responded.

Here’s the executive summary of the report.