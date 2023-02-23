ASSESSMENT SURVEY: The North Little Rock School District continues to battle bats in the high school and issued a new survey Friday.

ASSESSMENT SURVEY: The North Little Rock School District continues to battle bats in the high school and issued a new survey Friday. Brian Chilson

The bat saga continues at North Little Rock High School as the school and the Center for Excellence will continue remote learning tomorrow.

The school first moved to remote learning Wednesday to address the issue of bats in the school and continued to do so today. Photos of the bats have circulated on social media and a video showed students watching a bat fly around the school before running from it.

Advertisement

District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski issued a letter Thursday afternoon, saying the school was working to address the “ongoing bat issue in the main high school building.”

All after-school activities, practices and athletic events that take place inside the school are canceled, Pilewski said.

Advertisement

The school is in daily communication with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, said bats can transmit some fungal infections and viral diseases such as rabies, which is carried by a “very small percentage” of bats.

Advertisement

“Rabies can be transmitted to people through a bite from an infected animal, or more rarely from infectious saliva directly in a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or open wound,” Mirivel said via email.

In some cases, rabies shots are necessary and ADH will conduct a survey of the school to see what steps are necessary.

“When appropriate, post-exposure rabies prophylaxis (rabies shots) should be given to exposed individuals to prevent the development of rabies,” Mirivel said. “ADH will be providing more information and conducting a survey of all individuals, including students and staff, who may have encountered bats at NLR HS. We will be assessing the need for further action, including referrals to local emergency departments for appropriate medical evaluation and treatment.”