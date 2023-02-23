In yet another example of Republican lawmakers only giving lip service to the idea of local control, the Senate on Thursday approved a measure that would prevent municipalities from regulating short-term rentals.

Senate Bill 197, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Bryant (R-Rogers), would keep cities from creating special restrictions for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or Vrbo. Cities including Fayetteville and Hot Springs have enacted ordinances that place regulations on short-term rentals. Little Rock has been considering similar restrictions.

Bryant said local control shouldn’t trump property rights. This bill would kill any existing local ordinances.

The proposal passed overwhelming, with only Sens. Jane English, Clarke Tucker and Bryan King voting in opposition.

It now goes to the House.