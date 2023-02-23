By
Lindsey Millar
On
12:08 pm
SEN. JOSHUA BRYANT (file)

In yet another example of Republican lawmakers only giving lip service to the idea of local control, the Senate on Thursday approved a measure that would prevent municipalities from regulating short-term rentals.

Senate Bill 197, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Bryant (R-Rogers), would keep cities from creating special restrictions for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or Vrbo. Cities including Fayetteville and Hot Springs have enacted ordinances that place regulations on short-term rentals. Little Rock has been considering similar restrictions.

Advertisement

Bryant said local control shouldn’t trump property rights. This bill would kill any existing local ordinances.

The proposal passed overwhelming, with only Sens. Jane English, Clarke Tucker and Bryan King voting in opposition.

Advertisement

It now goes to the House.

Lindsey Millar
Lindsey Millar is the editor of the Arkansas Times and the founder of the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network.

Help to Keep Great Journalism Alive in Arkansas

Join the fight for truth and become a subscriber of the Arkansas Times. We've been battling powerful forces for 48 years through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, our readers value great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing and supporting our efforts, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers to expand our coverage. Together, we can continue to hold the powerful accountable and bring important stories to light. Subscribe now or donate for as little as $1 and be a part of the Arkansas Times community.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Drew County elementary teacher a $25,000 Milken Educator Award winner Next article Pulaski County officials investigating suspicious death in College Station area
Tags

Commenting FAQs