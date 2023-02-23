Four young people from North Little Rock were federally charged for their alleged involvement in mail theft from blue postal collection boxes in Central Arkansas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Law enforcement made three arrests Monday morning, which left one individual unaccounted for, according to a press release. During a sting operation — a way to catch people in the midst of committing a crime — Javion Trevon Dozier, 19, Gilpre Flowers, 23, and Jamoun Young, 23, were all taken into custody. The individuals appeared Wednesday afternoon before Judge Edie R. Ervin at the Arkansas federal courthouse.

Advertisement

The release did not give identifying information about the person at large.

The mail theft investigation began last spring after individuals and businesses reported stolen post, according to the release. Law enforcement estimated about 700 victims are tied to the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

“The arrests in this case demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to ensure the public’s trust in the Postal Service, its brand, and the U.S. mail,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge, Fort Worth Division. “We will continue to dismantle groups responsible for stealing mail and committing fraud. I’d like to thank the Postal Inspectors, Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney Office, Eastern District of Arkansas, for their diligence and dedication in this investigation.” “If you steal United States mail, you should expect to go to a United States courthouse. Your crimes are federal crimes and will be prosecuted as such,” United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said. In addressing steps the public should take to ensure safe delivery of their mail, Ross stated, “For all of you who would like to see your mail get to where it’s going, take your mail into the post office. If you must deposit your mail in the blue box, please do so before the last posted collection time, and do not use blue boxes on weekends or federal holidays.” Conspiring to steal mail and theft of mail carry statutory penalties of not more than five years imprisonment. All charges carry a fine of not more than $250,000 and not more than three years of supervised release.

Four agencies are investigating the case: the U.S. Secret Service, U.S Postal Inspection Service, Arkansas State Police and the Little Rock Police Department.