A woman whose family planted a historic magnolia and other trees along River Road in North Little Rock more than a century ago believes the decision to cut it down was the right one.

Advertisement

“My Vestal ancestors planted the magnolia trees along River Road when we arrived in 1878. So, they are about 140 years old,” Sarah Vestal said.

Vestal said one of the developers of a large complex nearby asked her “to look at the tree last September on behalf of the Vestal family.”

Advertisement

“It was planted at our original entrance gate. The tree appeared not healthy with serious insect and lightening damage,” Vestal said in an email.

“In my non-arborist opinion, the tree needed to be removed despite its ‘historical significance,'” she said.

Advertisement

Measured by state forestry officials, the 85-foot-tall tree was at least 160 years old, according to the website savemags.org. Vestal, however, said the 140-year figure was more accurate.

The tree, the state’s second-tallest magnolia, stood near the Arkansas River Trail and the old Recovery Centers of Arkansas complex.

In a letter to the North Little Rock mayor and City Council, The Partners of Shoreline at Rockwater LLC said that while they had hoped to preserve the tree, they later discovered that it was “rotting from the inside and full of fungus.”

“It was a matter of months before it fell on its own,” the developers, which include Moses Tucker Partners and others, wrote. “Cutting it down now enables us to ensure the safety of people using the bike trail and of the people who live here. Injury to a bicyclist or worse to a small child walking on the trail would be heartbreaking since we know of the poor condition of the tree.”

Advertisement

The developers included a copy of a Sept. 23 report on the tree by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division. “As noted in the report, while the canopy appears outwardly healthy, the tree is suffering from trunk rot and decay,” the developers wrote.