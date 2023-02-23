Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death today in the College Station area of the county after finding a deceased person on the side of a street.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call of a deceased person at Hines Road and Beasley Street at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a black male deceased on the side of the street and further examination showed trauma to the person’s body, according to department spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

Advertisement

The body has been sent to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, Burk said.

The area was the site of a plane crash a day earlier but Burk said the incidents are unrelated. The plane carrying five employees of North Little Rock science firm CTEH crashed in Pulaski County after departing nearby Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. The crash is under investigation by federal authorities.