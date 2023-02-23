Twin bills that would curtail Arkansas’s booming solar industry passed House and Senate committees on Thursday with no audible dissent.

The proposal would end Arkansas one-to-one net-metering policy, where customers who generate electricity, usually with solar arrays, get credited at the full retail rate for any excess power they generate. Instead, net-metering customers would pay a wholesale rate. Today, the difference would amount to about 5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The passage of House Bill 1370, sponsored by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton), was swift after the committee spent more than four hours discussing the proposal Wednesday, at the end of which Fite and his co-sponsor, Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy), announced a compromise with the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, an industry group that had rallied opposition around the bill.

Consideration of Senate Bill 295 ran for an hour in the morning and several more in the afternoon when the committee picked it back up after the Senate adjourned. Unlike in the House, committee chairman Sen. Ricky Hill (R-Cabot) refused to entertain a motion to limit debate.

Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water, complained about a provision in the bill that disallows customers who benefit from net-metering from entering into interruptible power agreements with utilities, whereby the customer agrees to shut off or reduce its power usage when there’s high demand on the grid in exchange for pricing considerations.

“The mere fact that I’m generating in Cabot [where CAW has its solar facility] doesn’t change the economics for Entergy,” Bohannon said. “That helps when there’s demand.”

He said the change would cost ratepayers.

Regulatory attorney Jordan Tinsley, who represented a host of clients, including Riceland Foods and Weyerhaeuser, said the bill was a wishlist of money and power grabs by the utility companies.

He gave lengthy and detailed testimony and was frequently interrupted by Sens. Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana) and Justin Boyd (R-Fort Smith), who said they wanted things in “stick-figure terms.”

Tinsley gamely tried, but noted that despite his decade of working in regulatory law, there were elements and implications of the bill that he didn’t understand.

Ted Thomas, the recent chair of the Public Service Commission, returned to thunder about the deficiencies of the bill. He said the PSC had repeatedly asked the utilities to provide data that demonstrated what the actual, cumulative cost for net-metering customers has been, but the utilities never did.

“They made a bet that I couldn’t explain it to you,” he said of industry and sponsors. “This bill is filled with complexity that they hope can’t be explained to you that will gut the solar industry.”

Dismang, who sparred with Thomas during his testimony, said Thomas had failed as chairman of the PSC and that it was the legislature’s prerogative to set the parameters of net-metering, not the PSC’s. “If we want to subsidize solar, so be it. Don’t hide it in a bill,” he said.

Will the solar industry be as rich as it has been if this proposal passes into law? Probably not, but he said he didn’t believe that it should’ve ever done so well.

The proposals go to the House and Senate next week.