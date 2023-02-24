Thanks to The Mighty Rib, we just caught wind that Chili Fights in the Heights — The Hat Club of Little Rock’s annual chili cookoff benefiting the Arkansas Food Bank — takes place on Saturday (tomorrow) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Heights neighborhood. Tasting kits will be available for purchase for $10 each. It’s too late to enter the competition, but a post on Facebook said the chili cookoff will be returning in October, so mark your calendars. Music will be provided by The Funkanites and Tyler Kinch beginning at 1:30 p.m.