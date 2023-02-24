An organization of Arkansas journalists has urged the Conway School District to move board meetings to a larger venue when needed to accommodate the public. The letter came after a meeting earlier this month where both journalists and community members were turned away at the door because the room was at capacity.

“When you cannot move to a larger venue, you should at a minimum ensure that any media representative wishing to observe your meetings in person can do so. Live streaming is useful but not a substitute for in-person observation and the ability to interview officials,” the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wrote in a letter to Superintendent Jeff Collum and Board President Andre Acklin.

In the letter, Sonny Albarado, the chapter’s vice president and a veteran journalist, wrote: “We have read that at the recent meeting (Feb. 14, 2023), seats opened up after some attendees left but journalists outside the room were not allowed in. We believe that preventing journalists or any citizen from observing a public body’s deliberations in person violates the spirit, if not the intent, of Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act.”

You can read the full letter here.

In a response to Albarado, Collum wrote: “We can assure in the future that our media guests have access to the meetings. This was the first and only meeting I’m aware of that caused for use of our overflow area from our regularly scheduled meeting place.

“If they will notify me in advance, I can help make sure they have access,” Collum added.

The overflow area Collum references was not even in the same building as the board meeting but in another campus building with only streaming access.

Moments after I saw Collum’s response, I emailed Collum and board members advising them I planned to attend the next regular meeting in Conway.

In fairness to Collum, I will note that some time ago he offered to save me a seat for a board meeting — not the most recent one. I thanked him but said I’d get there early and that wasn’t necessary. It wasn’t. I made it fine that time and every other time until last week when public interest in the meeting expanded due to a Black History Month controversy.

At the time, I felt it was best for me to stand in line just as other members of the public do. I’ve always done that at other agencies’ meetings. Besides, never before had I been refused entrance to a public meeting, especially when there were several empty seats not long after the meeting started.

But now Collum and the board’s failure to respect the public’s interest, transparency and the Freedom of Information Act has made such notification necessary.