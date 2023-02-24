Frank Scott Jr. will head back to his alma mater of Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School for his State of the City address at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

The public is invited to attend, and it will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Advertisement

#LittleRock residents, save the date for Mayor @FrankScottJr‘s 2023 State of the City Address – March 2nd at Parkview Arts & Science Magnet School @p_parkviewlrsd. Join us in person to hear how we will continue growing forward together! pic.twitter.com/QA3Sw2Yeqj — City of Little Rock (@CityLittleRock) February 23, 2023

His speech will likely include notes about Heath Helton, the first permanent police chief since Keith Humphrey left in May 2022, and the progress the Little Rock Police Department has made to get the Real Time Crime Center up and running. A point about a holistic approach to crime that includes efficient patrols and community programs is also bound to come up.

Scott has had his sights set on a micro-home village to help folks work their way out of homelessness for several months, and a recent OK to purchase the land for the project will also likely be a point of his speech.

Advertisement

Improving the quality of life in Little Rock is a big goal, and Scott may also talk about hopeful plans to turn War Memorial Park into a Central Park of sorts using a sales tax increase.

The recent announcement of a $2 million planning grant for a deck park over Interstate 30 and a land swap that ensures Lyon College can bring its dental and veterinary services to the city will likely get some air time, too.



Advertisement

Will there be talk of a retry of LITFest? We’ll be watching to find out.