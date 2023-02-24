A portion of the voter-approved bond money is ready to be spent, and the public is invited to join in the conversation about how they want city officials to spend millions of dollars toward street and drainage improvements.

City officials visited each of Little Rock’s seven wards prior to receiving the funds as a way to gauge interest and projects needed beforehand. From Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, April 5, officials are headed back out for a series of meetings. Officials are expected to show a list of proposed ideas and hear feedback.

Advertisement

All meetings start at 6 p.m. at a local gathering place in each ward. And if you’re not sure what ward your address is in, here’s how to find that out.

Here’s the schedule: