David Sachar, who has lead the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission since 2013, is leaving that position after being appointed to head the Center for Judicial Ethics for The National Center for State Courts, where he’ll train judicial ethics staff from around the country.
Sachar, a Rose Bud native, will have some stories to share. He and the commission investigated former Judge Mike Maggio, not just over what were later proved in court to be illegal campaign contributions, but also regarding the bigoted comments he made on an LSU fan site and the confidential info he revealed about an adoption case involving the actress Charlize Theron he presided over. He and his team also notably and successfully uncovered a shocking pattern of abuse by a Wynne judge, who traded lighter sentences for sexual favors.
The National Center for State Courts (NCSC) has appointed David J. Sachar as the new director of its Center for Judicial Ethics.
Sachar, who has been the executive director of the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission since 2013, will begin the new position on April 3. He will succeed the center’s longtime director, Cynthia Gray, who will continue to provide an important supporting role.
NCSC’s Center for Judicial Ethics is a national clearinghouse for information about judicial ethics and discipline. Sachar’s appointment will build on the center’s existing work by expanding training opportunities for state judicial ethics staff and support for judges and court systems in other countries as part of NCSC’s rule of law work.
“We know David Sachar will provide dynamic leadership in this expanding area of our work, both here in the United States and internationally,” said Mary C. McQueen, president of NCSC.
Sachar is a frequent presenter on judicial ethics and an active member of the national and international judicial ethics community. He serves on the board of directors of the Association of Judicial Disciplinary Counsel and is a longtime advisory committee member for NCSC’s Center for Judicial Ethics.
“Keeping fundamental promises to citizens, promoting the rule of law, and providing equality in the court system are hallmarks of the governments of free people,” Sachar said. “The work of the Center for Judicial Ethics can enhance our judiciary and others around the world.”
Sachar’s legal career includes work as a prosecutor, litigator and special circuit court judge. He has also served as an adjunct law professor at the William Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.