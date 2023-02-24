David Sachar, who has lead the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission since 2013, is leaving that position after being appointed to head the Center for Judicial Ethics for The National Center for State Courts, where he’ll train judicial ethics staff from around the country.

Sachar, a Rose Bud native, will have some stories to share. He and the commission investigated former Judge Mike Maggio, not just over what were later proved in court to be illegal campaign contributions, but also regarding the bigoted comments he made on an LSU fan site and the confidential info he revealed about an adoption case involving the actress Charlize Theron he presided over. He and his team also notably and successfully uncovered a shocking pattern of abuse by a Wynne judge, who traded lighter sentences for sexual favors.

Advertisement