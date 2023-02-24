It has been a long strange week in Little Rock as the Arkansas legislature met and began the process of fundamentally changing education in Arkansas. The governor’s new education bill was released to the public Monday evening, and by Thursday it had passed the Senate with no amendments even though many Republican senators expressed the desire to amend it. Leadership said that could happen in the House. Talk about no leadership. But the work of educating kids continued in the Little Rock School District and our school board met to provide oversight to our district.

Tonight’s board meeting was full of reports. They heard a disturbing report about quarterly assessments, but received some very honest talk from the administration about how our assessments are not the best they can be. They heard about an exciting new program to help meet some of the physical and emotional needs of some our most vulnerable kids. And they got their first report from a demographer they have hired to analyze changes in our city and to help them determine what needs our city will have in 10-20 years.

The first action of the board was to vote to approve the consent agenda, which passed unanimously. In the consent agenda the board approved the school calendar for next school year and a new COVID policy. Next year, teachers will have three days of professional development days starting Aug. 7 and then work days on Aug. 10-11.

Students will start Aug. 14 and finish on May 29. The new COVID policy will give each employees credit and restore up to two days of sick leave if they have been absent from work due to documented illness related to COVID, RSV or the flu. Employees must have documentation from a medical provider and the LRSD Point of Contact Team in order to be eligible. The consent agenda also had the monthly minority spending report. The board still does not have a plan to increase spending with minority- and female-owned businesses. We are only spending 5.88% on minority owned businesses. This is a moral crime. We as a district should be working to enhance all businesses in our city and state. The board needs a plan.

SCHOOLS AND ACADEMICS

Next our board heard a report from the Goal 1 implementation team. One of the duties of our board is to establish goals that guide the superintendent and his team. The superintendent and his team are hired to implement these goals. Superintendent Jermall Wright created a series of implementation committees and they are reporting to our board on their work each month. Board goal 1 is called College and Career Readiness. The goal is to improve student achievement in reading and math, aiming toward meeting or exceeding grade level performance for all students. Danyell Cummings, director of accountability for the LRSD, went over quarterly assessment data for math assessments for grades 3-12. The data is depressing. In the first quarter, only 20% of third graders were proficient after the first unit in math. For the second quarter that number dropped to 18%. This is an emergency. It is clear that students are not learning from the materials we have or the assessment is not being done properly. Either way, this must be fixed.

Board member Ali Noland was very concerned about this. Melissa Gude, the district’s chief academic officer, was very transparent and said that as a district we have serious problems in how we do assessment. The way we are currently doing assessment is not the best, and they are studying new assessment systems for next year. It does not help that much of the state assessment is not aligned with the curriculum they assign us. The state assessment is changing, too. Noland said that she is concerned about the lack of learning. Gude said that this assessment data cannot be normalized across the district.

In response to a question from board member Vicki Hatter, Gude said that we have to move assessment data to the school level and let them assess the data and decide what to do with it. There are big changes coming to how we do assessment in this district and it appears that Wright and his team want to more power to the schools so that change can be made quickly in how we are delivering instruction to kids. Board member Leigh Ann Wilson spoke about the assessments failing our staff and our kids. She said that teachers are spending too long gathering the data and that the teachers have moved to the next lesson before they get the results of the assessment. Board member Norma Johnson asked about the time delay between teaching and quarterly assessments. Gude said that classroom assessment is happening all the time. Noland said she was impressed that Wright has brought together different people from across the district with new and creative ideas. She hopes we will address this assessment issue with the same passion and vision.

To increase learning in our classrooms the board set a goal that we must increase academic achievement and growth in math and literacy by 2% or more every year. The goal is to improve Tier 1 instruction across LRSD classrooms. To do this the Implementation Team is convinced that if properly implemented our Professional Learning Communities (PLC) teams will be the secret for improving student performance. The PLC teams are supposed to meet and go over the data and develop plans and lessons to improve student learning in their specific school. Each school has a PLC team. They also want to improve Tier 1 (classroom) instruction methods across the district. This will involve monitoring classroom and to make sure all teachers have plans for their improvement. The administration seems to understand that they did not implement the PLC teams very well, and teachers were very skeptical of the teams.

They plan to provide written instruction on what the teams should be doing and how their work will be assessed. The district needs to take seriously teacher concerns about the PLC process as it is now. The PLC model is a good one. It will empower our specific schools and our individual classrooms, but as Noland said, teachers need to understand the “why” of the system. For me, the PLC model is a way that teachers can really take power over their data and make significant changes at the building levels. We need facilitators and the principals to stay out of the way and let teachers do this work.

Next the board heard a report on the new assessment tool that Wright introduced called GoSchoolBox. The LRSD administration secured tutoring vendors to help shrink the learning gaps for students. Since the end of January, tutoring vendors (TutorMe, Ignite! Reading, Amira, and Carnegie Learning) have been piloted in some of our schools. The majority of elementary schools have identified an early literacy focus with Ignite! Reading, with five schools piloting math tutoring with Carnegie and two schools using Amira. Secondary school students all have access to 24/7 tutoring from TutorMe. The district set out expectations for tutoring vendors rubrics. The data shows that the majority of students using these programs are using the Ignite reading program. The data is not presented well. It tells us how many students are using it, but we don’t know what the full population of the schools are using the program. One slide shows the average time spent on the tutoring programs. Ignite is a 15 minute a day reading program, but the data shows that of the 501 students using the program they spent average of 52 minutes on it. That means on average kids spent 9.63 minutes on the program. Is this right and does it suggest we are not monitoring kids on the program?

The report took a deep dive into the Ignite program. Data from Ignite shows that the district has given most kids at the pilot schools the baseline assessment. The data from the baseline assessments shows that this group of kids who we had identified as low performers, by third grade our kids in these groups are between 3.5-1.5 years below grade level on reading. By fifth grade they are 5.5-3.5 years below grade level in reading. This data shows just how much work we have to do. The biggest problem in using the Ignite program, for it to work, kids must be in school. We have a serious problem with our low performing kids also being the kids not coming to school. The district is focused on helping the principals of these schools get to school. The data shows if we can get these kids to school 75% of the time, we can make real changes in their learning and help them catch up to their peers. Wright said that attendance in the elementary schools is one of the most important issues facing the Little Rock School District.

Next the board heard a report on the Communities In Schools program. Communities in Schools is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, gender, ability, zip code or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their full potential in school and beyond. CIS approached the district and wants to provide wraparound supports in partnership with our school district. They look at barriers that can be prohibitive for kids. They identify issues like hunger, poor health, vision issues, lack of school supplies, lack of shoes and clothing, homelessness and transportation issues. Once issues are identified with specific kids, this group works in the community to meet these needs when their families can’t. This group will train our community school coordinators to do this work. Our administration believe that CIS could be a way to strengthen and expand services in our community. According to CIS’s website, they “work in 3,20 schools across 25 states and the District of Columbia.” They have developed a method to surround low income and marginalized students with a network of community members that will mentor and encourage them. They appear to be totally funded by philanthropists. The agreement with this group comes with a $1 million grant to implement these plans. Slowly but surely, Wright and his team are getting all the pieces in place that will help our most vulnerable kids.

Noland and Hatter both praised the program. Noland argued that the public schools are under attack in Arkansas and that those in power are not addressing the needs of kids that are holding many back. She stated that dealing with poverty is now fallen on schools and that this is a perfect example of what public schools do to stand in the gap and bring hope and healing to our community. The board will vote on this program as soon as the Memorandum of Agreement is finished.

The board then heard a presentation on the elementary summer enrichment program. Summer School Student Identification Process states that the identification process for students will include student performance on state standardized testing, district-wide assessments, common formative assessments and school recommendation.

The summer school program dates will be June 12-30. The target group of students will be rising third and fourth-grade students, our current second and third-grade students. The instructional day will consist of two 90-minute blocks for literacy and mathematics. The afternoon will consist of enrichment activities until 2:30 pm. Where are the details on cost? What programs will be used? How will this be staffed? What will staffing cost? This was not a plan, this was just a blanket request for money. This is incredibly sloppy. No action was taken on this.

FINANCE AND OPERATIONS

Next, our board got a report from the demographer they hired a few months ago. The company is called Zonda Education. Our district currently employs 3,170 staff members and serves approximately 21,350 students in grades K-12 on 35 campuses. Thedistrict has lost about 3,650 students over the last 10 years. To address the lost revenue, the district has consolidated school buildings, but in order to plan for the future and make data informed decisions regarding possible future consolidations, new school construction, and revised school attendance boundaries, the district and our board decided to hire an experienced demographer/demographic firm to study, predict and plan based on expected enrollment trends.

The board and the administration wanted a demographic study that would provide our district with the following information: They wanted a report that looks at 10-20 year enrollment projections, including but not limited to birth data, input from public officials, planned developments, census data and economic trends. They wanted a report that analyzed existing attendance boundaries and recommend adjustments to attendance boundary lines to maximize efficiency and space utilization. They wanted a report that analyzed enrollment forecasting by school attendance boundary and grade level for each year for the next 10 to 20 years for both current and recommended attendance boundary lines. And they wanted to determine the reasons for enrollment declines and determine the degree to which school age children in the LRSD enrollment zones are enrolling in other schooling options (i.e., charter schools, private schools, home schooling, etc.)

The report was full of data. The city as a whole grew by 1.3% in population while the Little Rock School District decreased in school enrollment by 1%. Little Rock School District had 4,352 total home sales in 2022, an 11.4% decrease from 2021 totals. New home sales in 2022 accounted for nearly 3% of the total district home sales. The average new home sale price in Little Rock School District has risen 71% since 2010, which is an increase of $122,143. The average existing home sale price within the district has increased nearly 25% over the last 12 years, rising $46,932. The district has 10 actively building subdivisions and 13 future subdivisions in various phases of the planning stages. Within Little Rock School District there are roughly 50 homes currently under construction, 150 lots available to build on and approximately 800 future lots planned. There are there new housing developments near Mablevale schools. There are two new housing development near Roberts elementary. There is one new housing development near McDermont Elementary. There is one new housing development near Terry Elementary. There are roughly 19,200 existing multi-family units within the Little Rock School District. There are nearly 1,000 multi-family rental units are currently under construction in three projects. The District has approximately 700 future multi-family units in the planning stages in six separate projects. The majority of the new multifamily housing is being built in the western part of the city.

There are approximately 30 open-enrollment charter campuses are in or near the Little Rock school district boundaries. Twenty-one campuses operate in Little Rock School District’s boundaries, serving about 8,700 students. Statewide, open-enrollment charter school enrollment has risen over 50% in the last five years. Enrollment dropped in 2022/23, likely related to continued charter impacts and targeted predominately at kindergarten and high school. Following the COVID drop of 2020/21 the rebound in Little Rock schools was tempered by charter increases and sustained home schooling going into 2021/22. The biggest challenge appears to be at sixth grade averaging a 10% drop from 5th to 6th grade. It appears from their data that Arkansas Virtual Academy, Exalt Academy of Southwest, Graduate Arkansas Charter High and Lisa Academy are stealing the majority of kids from our schools. The Little Rock School District needs to get serious about going after these kids. We offer far more programs and have far better teachers than any of these charters have. We need to get more competitive.

In a 10-year projection the firm suggests, continued enrollment declines as retention rates stabilize. Charter saturation will begin to slow. More stabilized sixth grade cohort and high school returns to pre-COVID trends. In the one scenario, the Little Rock School District is forecasted to level off at just over 20,500 students in five years. In another scenario enrollment in Little Rock School District is projected to exceed 22,000 within 8 years.

Because of computer problems, the board then went into session to discuss Dr. Wrights evaluation. When they returned from executive session they made a motion and voted to give Dr. Wright a 4% raise based on his performance this first year.

Kelsey Bailey, the chief financial officer, then made his monthly financial report.

Revenue continues to be up. All of the fund balances are in good shape.

The last finance report was a recommendation to hire Baldwin and Shell Construction company to install the new turf on the football field at JA Fair K8. Four companies submitted bids and Baldwin was the lowest. This passed unanimously.

It was a long night, but it is clear to me, that with all the chaos coming from the governor and the state legislature, that the Little Rock School District is here and working harder than I have ever seen them work to educate EVERY child who walks into one of our schools. This is what a community looks like.