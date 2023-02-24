ASSESSMENT SURVEY: The North Little Rock School District continues to battle bats in the high school and issued a new survey Friday.

The North Little Rock School District and the Arkansas Department of Health asked anyone who has been in the main North Little Rock High School building and encountered bats to take a safety assessment survey in a joint statement Friday as the school district said progress is being made in its battle against bats in the school.

Here’s the joint statement from the school District and Department of Health.

“The ADH will use survey responses to assess the need for further evaluation, including referrals to medical providers for appropriate medical evaluation and treatment when needed,” the statement said. “It is very important to complete the survey, especially if you or your child came in direct contact with bats at school.”

The letter said less than one percent of bats are infected with rabies but those bats will become ill and are more likely to interact with humans. Rabies is fatal once symptoms occur and there is no cure, the letter said.

For more information, individuals can check out this Health Department FAQ about rabies or call 866-940-7568. The call center is open until 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The letter, signed by District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski and interim Secretary of Health Renee Mallory, said they believe progress has been made in eliminating the bat problem. They believe they have identified an entry point for the bats and said professional exterminators are working around the clock to address the issue.

Classes at the high school and Center of Excellence have been held remotely since Wednesday. The joint letter said a decision about school operations on Monday would be forthcoming.