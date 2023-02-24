Last night at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, a full house was in attendance for a special screening of “Boycott,” an acclaimed documentary detailing legislative efforts in Arkansas and 33 other states to block individuals and companies who refuse to sign pledges not to boycott Israel from receiving state employment or state business. The screening was followed by a Q&A with Producer Suhad Babaa, ACLU Attorney John Burnett and Arkansas Times Publisher Alan Leveritt.

The Arkansas Times refused to sign what amounts to a political pledge in return for state advertising. With help from the ACLU, that case made its way to the top, but the U.S. Supreme Court decided to not hear the case. More on that here from Austin Bailey.

