House Representative Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville) is a bill-filing machine, and his latest in the bunch calls for a study on the development of an Arkansas spaceport.

In draft, House Bill 1499 reads that the Arkansas Economic Development Commission would be tasked to conduct the study, ultimately deciding whether such a moonshot is worthwhile in Arkansas. A spaceport is the site of the “takeoff, landing, retrieval, servicing and monitoring of vehicles capable of entering space,” according to the bill.

Pilkington doesn’t write where the location should be, but rather leaves that exciting tidbit for the study to find out. The study would also look at the qualifications needed to operate a spaceport, tech and equipment needed to start and maintain the site and how much the thing would cost.

Arkansas currently has no skin in the game when it comes to space travel. What economic opportunities await us, or will the possibility to hurl ourselves into space be its own reward? The study would provide some answers. Pilkington’s bill also calls for the study to consider potential revenue projections, possible funding sources and the overall economic impact on the state.

The state’s economic development commission would have to work fast because the bill lays out a due date of January 1, 2024.

The Federal Aviation Administration website lists the current spaceports in the country by state. Arkansas currently has none. A total of 10 states house the country’s 20 spaceports, with Florida having the most with six.

An Oklahoma spaceport is located in Burns Flat, which is about 450 miles west of Little Rock. In the opposite direction, a Huntsville, Alabama, spaceport is about 350 miles east of Little Rock.

Remember Glen Schwarz, the Little Rock mayoral candidate who ran his campaign on stopping climate change, legalizing marijuana and bringing space travel to the city? Maybe he was on to something.

Pilkington’s bill is on the agenda for the House Committee on Public Transportation for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.