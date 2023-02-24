Columnist Rex Nelson blogged earlier this week about the new governor’s lockdown on press access, requiring anyone working in state agencies to get a permission slip from Sarah Sanders‘ press office before they can talk to a journalist.

A former staffer for Sanders’ governor dad, Nelson almost certainly meant his blog about the haughty new press policy as constructive criticism. He’s since come back with more helpful hints that Sanders will almost certainly ignore.

Sending “readouts” about events after the fact isn’t going to land in tiny Arkansas, where we’re used to face time with accessible elected officials and a colorless telegram about something that already happened just isn’t going to cut it. That was Nelson’s complaint Wednesday, and it hit the mark.

His Thursday criticism, that Sanders is making a mistake by bypassing Arkansas media outlets altogether and taking her story only to D.C. and national media including Fox News and the Washington Examiner, was a miss, though.

Nelson shows a lot of faith that Sanders is here to be governor of Arkansas and that she is invested this place. I’ve got some disappointing news for him.

Sanders’ choice to bypass Arkansas media at every turn is only one piece of evidence that she’s running as hard as she can to get herself and her Traveling Trumpettes out of here, like, yesterday. There’s no sense wasting breath on local media when it’s a national audience she so clearly craves.

Other clues that Arkansas is not really Sanders’ bag: She filled her cabinet and staff with people who don’t even go here, pulling in a Floridian for education, an Arizona man for prisons and another Arizonan as her chief of staff. I hear her communication person is from Dallas.

Nelson seems to have grown more disconsolate as the week has gone on. His blog post on Friday is called “End of an era.” He bemoans Sanders’ divisiveness and Trumpian penchant for name calling, which he says Arkansas hasn’t seen the likes of since Orval Faubus. He also contrasts the knowledgeable Arkansas natives her father surrounded himself with as governor with the “political hacks” Sanders has.

The Arkansas Times is not real cozy with the Sanders administration, possibly a hangover from the old days when Max Brantley got sideways of daddy Huckabee’s administration and then-Secretary of State Mark Martin took away our parking spot at the Capitol. (Correction: a previous version of this story attributed Janet Huckabee’s Jethrine nickname to Max, when of course that was John Brummett’s handiwork. Apologies!) Also, we think a lot of her policies are divisive, opportunistic and sometimes cruel.

We’re glad to have Nelson’s company in pointing out Sanders’ flaws, but disappointed that he’s (at least so far) only writing about all this on his personal blog, rather than in his column for the much more visible Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Sanders courted and won mainly out-of-state money to win her current office, and she’s still courting those same non-Arkansans as she looks to the next big thing. So yeah, we’re not surprised she doesn’t give Arkansas journalists the time of day. If her plan works and she and the rest of the Traveling Trumpettes are off to bigger, better things ASAP, well, good riddance.