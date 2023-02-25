I have read the LEARNS Act. It is full of all sorts of things, including a great number of unfunded mandates. I could write ten thousand words about the specifics of LEARNS, and why it won’t work to improve education for students who need help the most.

The short summary of LEARNS is that it will fund private education at public expense, and it will give money to families who are already homeschooling or enrolling their children in private, exclusionary settings.

The Arkansas teacher pay raise included in the bill is a smokescreen and a devil’s bargain. The trick is that if you want starting teacher pay to be raised, you have to sell your soul and vote for universal vouchers. It compresses the teacher salary schedule so that the long-term career prospects of teachers are diminished. Imagine raising the floor in your house by 14 inches, and only raising the ceiling by two. Have you made your house better?

LEARNS is on a fast track as I write this, and there is no stopping it. In past days I would have said that a great deal of this voucher plan is unconstitutional. It may be, but our courts are so politicized now that it is impossible to rely on either our state or federal constitutions for protection from the theocracy enshrouding our state.

The same macro-trends that spawned this sort of legislation in other states are the ones that brought us to this point in Arkansas. Utah just passed a similar measure. Like the Arkansas voucher law, the Utah voucher law pairs a teacher salary increase with a voucher program. In Utah, one voucher lobbyist was caught on a hot mic saying that the purpose of the legislation was to “destroy public education.” So let’s confront the plain truth here.

We should have had an honest debate here in Arkansas on the big issues, like building a unitary, efficient system of public education, building bigger and better public schools, investing in economic growth to quell poverty, helping struggling families secure stable, long-term housing, and improving our public health so more children attend school regularly. Instead, we have a governor who wants talking points: Teacher raises, universal vouchers, school choice, no CRT. Add a state income tax cut and we have our campaign speech.

This whole voucher bill will further isolate and segregate the most vulnerable students. Students with disabilities, students who don’t speak English at home, students whose parents work two or more jobs and students without transportation will be concentrated in traditional public schools. These schools will have low average test scores, as many do now, and the state will continue to bash those schools and their teachers while making their predicaments worse through this legislation.

Arkansas will ignore the research that supports early interventions, which in Arkansas would start with universal pre-kindergarten. The legislature has decided it is easier to pander to our weaknesses, like greed, short-term self-interest, fear of the unfamiliar, and reluctance to get involved. There is no reward, no resonant life, for one who is isolated, whether in a palace or in an apartment with no heat or running water.

Some groups in mid-sized towns will ramp up in a year or two. Anyone who is eligible to attend a public school, whether the student ever attended a public school or had any intention to do so, will get a voucher. Most of the money won’t go to “students who have been trapped in failing schools just because they live in the wrong zip code…” That worn-out trope is just a sales tool. The people who regurgitate it never bring any facts in support.

When the charter cannon was pointed at LRSD, charters and charter expansions were trumpeted as the saving grace for these same “trapped students.” When LISA and eSTEM wanted to expand to help more of these “trapped students” I asked Barbara Halford, a very able administrator and researcher trained in statistical analysis, to compile the data on the children who had left LRSD to attend these charters.

Of the 1,856 students who left LRSD between 2009 and 2016, 81.9% were proficient or advanced in literacy; 77.2% were proficient or advanced in math. The students who exited LRSD weren’t trapped. They were succeeding. Their parents moved them to get away from children who were struggling, and children with other serious needs. The choice was to leave a school the state had branded as a failure, but which really wasn’t. The choice was to go to a place that the state exalted as a beacon of hope. The students who moved raised the test scores for LISA and eSTEM when they got there, and LRSD’s averages went down.

While the state was in control to “help” LRSD, it facilitated the exodus of almost 1,500 students who were scoring at twice the state average. That flip gave us more so-called “failing schools.” It was insanity.

And here we go again. LEARNS will facilitate the exodus of students who are succeeding. Others will be left behind in traditional districts that will lose funding. It will make things very challenging for schools with growing percentages of children in greatest need.

The community we call Little Rock has been fractured by all of this privatization and chartering already. We have traded racial segregation for economic segregation, and it is an insidious, cancerous community scourge. Little Rock public schools are more segregated by race now than they were in 1985.

Get ready, Arkansas. If you live in a mid-sized community with some large institutions, or in a place with enough young people to start a private, publicly-funded elementary school, they are coming for you now. What goes around comes around. Your local districts will slowly grind down, your community will fracture, and you will have what we have here in Little Rock. We have fractured into many communities, and we are much the lesser.

Ask your superintendent about this legislation. You may not trust me, but you trust her or him. Ask what will happen in Beebe, Jonesboro, Paragould or Mountain Home if your school district loses 100 students.

As your district’s student numbers dwindle, but include an increasingly higher percentages of children with special needs, it will be slow to downsize. You will encounter tremendous financial challenges. Little Rock, Pine Bluff and other districts are at that point now.

Your legislator caused these problems, and failed in his or her constitutional obligation to maintain a free, suitable and efficient system of free public schools for your students. The pain has to go somewhere, and it will go to those who are already in difficult circumstances.

This legislative session is a masquerade. We have met at the altar of choice and raised the collective cry for choice. But I fear we have only advanced our self interests and ignored those unseen children who silently cry out for our help.

I believe that people are propelled by the fundamental principles that form their characters.

“Inasmuch as you have done it to one of the least of these, My brothers and sisters, you were doing it to Me.” – Jesus Christ, Matthew 25:40.

“Give to the needy readily and have no regrets when you do so…” – God, Deuteronomy 15:10.

“Help one another in acts of piety and righteousness.” – Allah, Quran 5:2.

It is not my purpose to indoctrinate. I can only hope that whatever your foundational beliefs, may they be real, and give you wisdom, purpose, compassion and courage. Therein lies our hope.