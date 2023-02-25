LAWSUIT SETTLED: The Newport Economic Development Commission will receive more than $2.5 million and property as part of a settlement from a lawsuit filed by Little Rock attorney David Couch (above). (Photo by Brian Chilson)

The Newport Economic Development Commission won a settlement worth more than more than $2.5 million in cash and property this week in cases involving the relocation of a medical marijuana cultivator from Newport to Pine Bluff in 2020.

The settlement brings an end to a lawsuit that involved the Newport commission, Good Day Farm, Harvest Health and Recreation and the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. No one admitted fault in the settlement.

The Newport commission will receive a settlement of $2,518,015 that includes property that it had sold on the cheap to Natural State Wellness Enterprises, owned by Harvest Health, as part of an incentive package when it was luring the marijuana grower to Jackson County. The property was valued at $870,000 when it sold it to Natural State Wellness for $20, according to the lawsuit filed in 2021.

“We feel vindicated to receive this settlement from Harvest Health and Good Day Farms on behalf of Newport,” Newport Economic Development Commission Director Jon Chadwell said in a statement. “We have many exceptional businesses in Newport that are significant partners in growing the community. However, when a business does not live up to its commitments, we feel obligated to take action on behalf of the community.”

The settlement was made between Good Day, Harvest Health and entities from Newport, said Little Rock attorney David Couch who filed the suit.

Scott Irby, an attorney representing Good Day Farm, provided a statement on behalf of the cultivator.

“This dispute was primarily between Harvest Health and the city of Newport,” Irby said. “Good Day Farm’s relocation to Pine Bluff clearly complied with Arkansas law.”

Good Day Farm purchased Natural State Wellness in 2020 and moved the business to Pine Bluff. The sale did not include the property, which was still in the hands of a subsidiary of Natural State Wellness, Couch said.

Couch, a Newport native, filed the suit in 2021 after the state commission granted Good Day’s purchase of Natural State Wellness Enterprises in 2020.

The lawsuit, filed in Jackson County, made a number of claims regarding the sale and relocation of the marijuana operation from Newport to Pine Bluff. The claims included a lack of notice to Newport officials, that Good Day did not exist as a legal entity at the time of the sale and that the Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation was supposed to receive 10% of the profits of Natural State Wellness.

The initial filing in the case asked for 10% of all profits generated by the cultivation facility and said that damages were in excess of $5 million.

Plaintiffs in the case were Newport Mayor David Stewart, Newport Economic Development Commission director Jon Chadwell, the Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation and the Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Bond Board.

The defendants were the state Medical Marijuana Commission, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control division, Good Day Farm LLC, Regina Thurman, Natural State Wellness Enterprises LLC, Henry ‘Hank’ Wilkins V and Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.

This story has been updated to reflect the terms of the settlement.