FIGHTING ON: Sarah Moore, executive director of Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, said her group will continue fighting jail expansion in Washington County. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Moore)

A group opposing jail expansion in Washington County failed this week to gather the required number of signatures to place a referendum on the ballot but the group’s leader said it will continue fighting the issue.

The opposition group, which organized as a ballot question committee called No Means No, has been fighting the Washington County Quorum Court’s decision to expand the Washington County Detention Center.

The group gathered about 6,100 signatures but needed 7,869 to put the expansion issue on the ballot, according to Sarah Moore, executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

In November, voters in Washington County defeated two measures that would have created a quarter-cent sales tax to fund more than $100 million in bonds for jail expansion. A measure to fund jail improvement bonds failed 59% to 41% and a measure to fund juvenile court improvement bonds failed 54% to 46%.

In December, the Washington County Quorum Court passed two ordinances to fund jail expansion with $18 million of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

A group including Little Rock attorney David Couch, a veteran of ballot initiatives, formed the No Means No coalition to place the referendum on the ballot to challenge the two ordinances. The coalition believed the November election was evidence of voters’ opposition to jail expansion, not just their opposition to the funding mechanism.

Moore, who is also a Fayetteville city councilwoman, said cold, rainy weather made it difficult to gather the required number of signatures but said interactions with residents showed that many voters were not aware that jail expansion is continuing despite the results of the November election.

“They were shocked that they weren’t listened to,” Moore said.

Moore said her group will continue to fight against jail expansion, which she said her group does not believe is an eligible use for ARPA funds. Moore said the fight could include a lawsuit.