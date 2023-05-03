The Arkansas Department of Health sent word today of an ongoing leak from a wastewater treatment plant into Bull Shoals Lake. A fire at the plant caused partially treated sewage to spill into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.
A manmade lake in the Ozarks that crosses the Arkansas-Missouri line, Bull Shoals Lake is 80 miles long, 75 feet deep and known among house boaters as “the Caribbean of the Midwest.”
Hoping all the crappie, bass and walleye that live there are OK. No word yet on how long swimmers should steer clear.
Little Rock, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is issuing a notification of the release of partially treated wastewater from the Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant into Bull Shoals Lake beginning on the night of April 26, 2023.
The Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant is located southeast of Diamond City, Arkansas near Bull Shoals Lake. There was a fire at the wastewater treatment plant, which resulted in damage to the treatment plant. Partially treated wastewater has been and is being discharged into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.
Repair work on the wastewater treatment plant is in progress.
The ADH recommends avoiding primary body contact with the water in the area of Lake Bull Shoals beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the Lake and continuing downstream along East Sugarloaf Creek to the main channel of Bull Shoals Lake. This issue does not affect a drinking water source.