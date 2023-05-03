The Arkansas Department of Health sent word today of an ongoing leak from a wastewater treatment plant into Bull Shoals Lake. A fire at the plant caused partially treated sewage to spill into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.

A manmade lake in the Ozarks that crosses the Arkansas-Missouri line, Bull Shoals Lake is 80 miles long, 75 feet deep and known among house boaters as “the Caribbean of the Midwest.”

Hoping all the crappie, bass and walleye that live there are OK. No word yet on how long swimmers should steer clear.