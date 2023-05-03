DEES IS NUTS: Siloam Springs Sen. Tyler Dees (right) passed laws requiring Arkansans to show ID to watch porn and create social media accounts.

DEES IS NUTS: Siloam Springs Sen. Tyler Dees (right) passed laws requiring Arkansans to show ID to watch porn and create social media accounts. Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research

Pornhub, one of the most popular websites in the United States, has blocked all visits to its site from users with Utah-based IP addresses in protest of that state’s age-verification requirement for porn websites. The new law, which went into effect today, is similar to one recently passed in Arkansas and others under consideration in about a dozen states. The recent push was inspired by a similar law enacted last year in Louisiana.

The Arkansas law will require porn websites to verify users ages or employ a third-party vendor to do so.

From the New York Times:

Utah users attempting to visit the Pornhub website are now met with a video message from Cherie DeVille, an adult performer and member of the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee. In it, she tells them that “until a real solution is offered” the website will be inaccessible in the state. “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users and, in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk,” Ms. DeVille says in the video. “In addition, mandating age verification without proper enforcement gives platforms the opportunity to choose whether or not to comply.”

Utah’s governor, perhaps unsurprisingly, said he was in support of Pornhub’s decision to remove its content from the state.

I’ve asked MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, if they’ll block Arkansas users when our new law takes effect in August, but you’d have to guess this isn’t a one-off strategy.

Of course, as savvy web users — including teenagers this law is designed to protect — know, it’s really easy to get around IP-blocks or digital ID requirements.

Utah’s legislature was the first in the country to pass an age-verification law for creating social media accounts, but it doesn’t go into effect until 2024. So when Act 689 becomes law in September, Arkansas will be the first state in the country to require social media companies to verify that new users are 18 years or older or have their parents permission.

State Sen. Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs) was the sponsor of both age verification bills.

As I reported during the session …

Many legislators were told that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, believe that there’s no way to comply with the law. The way it’s written a private citizen can bring a legal claim against a social media company if their child gets an account without the parent’s permission, but the soon-to-be law also forces third-party verifiers to delete personal information. So how could the social media company defend itself?

Might that lead to Facebook and Instagram disallowing Arkansas residents to create new accounts come September. I don’t think it’s crazy to think so.