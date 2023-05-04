In this week’s installment of “Fair Assessment,” hosts Ali Noland and Gwen Faulkenberry interview state Sen. Linda Chesterfield of Little Rock about her 30-year career as a classroom teacher, the value of teachers unions, her frustration with the legislative process used to pass the LEARNS Act and the real-world implications of repealing the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

Yes, unfortunately, we are still working on getting the podcast hosted on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify. For now, we are offering free access to the podcast via the Arkansas Blog, so you can listen to it here.

Tune in next week: Ali and Gwen interview Star City Superintendent Jordan Frizzell about the pitfalls of standardized testing and his recent experience being publicly attacked by state Sen. Breanne Davis of Russellville for raising concerns about the LEARNS Act and supporting two educators in his district who traveled to Little Rock to participate in an education-related legislative hearing.