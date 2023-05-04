From 2012-2021, there were 47 ammonia leaks at Tyson Foods plants, which led to almost 150 worker injuries, CNN reports today.

From CNN:

Federal worker safety inspections have alleged poor maintenance or a lack of safety training at some Tyson plants where ammonia leaks injured workers. Tyson accounted for almost six in 10 of all ammonia-related injuries reported to the EPA by meat processing facilities – a disproportionate share of injuries compared to the amount of ammonia its plants use. The company’s ammonia injury count far outpaced its largest competitors. Magaly Licolli, an activist in Arkansas who’s advocated for workers at Tyson and other meatpacking plants, said the leaks are part of a pattern of the company putting “profits over the safety of the workers.”

The report focuses on Mimi Perkins, who worked the graveyard shift at Tyson plant in Hope in 2016. After a pipe weld in the factory ruptured, filling the room where she was working with ammonia gas, she got trapped in the factory for about 40 minutes. She heard a paramedic describe her as “DOA,” and has undergone several throat surgeries and cornea transplants since then.

