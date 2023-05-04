A Madison County man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots pleaded guilty today to one federal charge resulting from his participation in the deadly insurrection.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Hindsville entered the negotiated plea to one count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in exchange for federal prosecutors agreeing to drop three other charges.

Advertisement

Judge Jia M. Cobb of U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., set sentencing for Sept. 7. Machacek is not incarcerated, and today’s hearing was held via Zoom.

The demonstrating charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, probation of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000. The plea agreement indicates that Machacek has agreed to pay $500 in restitution due to damages incurred at the Capitol during the riots.

Advertisement

Machacek wasn’t arrested until December. He was originally also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A statement of offense agreed upon by the defense and the prosecution and signed by Machacek contains several pictures of him during the riots, including one taken from a video that depicts him spitting on the Capitol floor.

Advertisement

Machacek’s case has another Arkansas tie. His attorney is Justin Eisele who practices with a law firm in Rockville, Maryland. Eisele is the grandson of the late U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Eisele who served in the Eastern District of Arkansas.