It’s really happening, Asa Hutchinson is really campaigning for president. He set off for New Hampshire yesterday after spending a couple of days in Iowa.

An announcement about his trip had this to say:

“New Hampshire plays an critical role in our presidential election process,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican Presidential Candidate and former governor of Arkansas. “I look forward to having important conversations about how to adjust course within the Republican Party and address Biden’s failed economy in order keep more hard-earned dollars in the wallets of New Hampshire families.” Additionally, Governor Hutchinson announced the launch of an New Hampshire-specific Online Campaign Headquarters at www.Asa2024.com. This site will enable New Hampshire to stay connected with Governor Hutchinson and keep an eye out for when he will be visiting their part of the Granite State. This New Hampshire-specific site can be accessed by pointing internet browsers to www.Asa2024.com/NewHampshire. “New Hampshire will play a vital role in vetting the next president of the United States. I look forward to meeting with voters, discussing their concerns, and sharing my vision for America’s best,” concluded Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Heading the announcement was a new logo, which harkens back to simpler times. Remember the “Asa!” signs and buttons from campaigns past? He’s claimed the exclamation mark as his signature punctuation over the years, and he’s sticking to it.

Arkansas Times graphic designer Mandy Keener was generally pro on his new logo, but offered one cutting criticism the campaign might consider. “Asa who?” she said. Will the people in New Hampshire know? Current polling shows him pulling Connor Roy numbers, although some say he’s got a narrow path to victory.