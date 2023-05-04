A Little Rock woman who was accused of selling human remains meant for cremation after being used for research at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is expected to complete a mental evaluation, per a federal judge’s order.

Candace Scott, 36, worked for a mortuary with which UAMS contracted to handle bodies used for medical research. She was accused of selling thousands of dollars worth of human remains between October 2021 and July 2022 to a man in Pennsylvania over Facebook messenger. The indictment includes some of Scott’s conversation with the man, including descriptions of the body parts that she has available for sale. Read more about that here.

Scott’s role at the mortuary included transportation, cremation and embalming, court documents stated. She did not hold an active mortician’s license and was not licensed to “harvest organs, tissues, or bones, or dismember a corpse, for any purpose, including personal financial gain.”

Dale Ellis with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette had the story on the mental evaluation this morning. Ellis reported that U.S. Judge J. Thomas Ray announced on Wednesday that he was ordering the mental evaluation at Scott’s attorney’s request.

Scott is expected to go before U.S. Judge Brian S. Miller for a jury trial at the end of May.