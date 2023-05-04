If you want a stake in the fight that is short-term rental regulations in Little Rock, mark your calendars for May 15 at 6 p.m because City Director Joan Adcock has organized a community meeting to hear public comment on the issue.

The meeting will be held at the Nugent Center at Philander Smith College, 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.

Adcock said that all speakers would be heard, but speeches would likely be limited to three minutes. Debates on short-term rentals typically last a long time. Those on either side of the issue have a lot to say — take it from the state representatives who heard public comment for six hours in March.