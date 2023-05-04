The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed a lower court judgment against former state Rep. Mickey Gates, Republican of Hot Springs, who was expelled from the House in 2019 after pleading no contest to felony charges of failure to pay income tax.

As a condition of his plea, Gates was ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution, serve six years on probation and file taxes owed from 2015-2018. The state Department of Finance and Administration initially determined that Gates and his wife owned $50,000 plus penalties and interest, but the Gateses protested the assessment, arguing that the finance department hadn’t taken into account legitimate business expenses.

From the Supreme Court’s recounting of relevant facts:

After this initial production, the parties communicated poorly. The Gateses continued to claim DFA was not recognizing some legitimate business expenses, but they conceded that some deducted expenses were personal. For example, the Gateses admitted to thousands of dollars in personal expenses to Amway, Cranford’s Village Supermarket, restaurants, Wal-Mart, and Entergy. These admitted personal expenses were listed on the profit-and-loss statement of the Gateses’ business. DFA, on the other hand, in deposition testimony, could not define what constituted a legitimate business expense when asked to explain why it had excluded some seemingly business-related expenses. DFA continued to send the Gateses a series of tax-assessment letters reflecting differing amounts of their tax liability. … When the parties reached an impasse, the Gateses sued DFA in circuit court. They challenged the amended and corrected notices of final assessment. After discovery, DFA moved for summary judgment, and in response, the Gateses filed a cross-motion for summary judgment. After hearing these motions, the circuit court entered an order striking several of the Gateses’ exhibits to their cross-motion for summary judgment, granting DFA’s summary-judgment motion, and finding that the amended and corrected notices of final assessment were sustained. The Gateses appealed.

A circuit judge granted the state summary judgment against the Gateses. The Supreme Court has now remanded the lawsuit back to the circuit court.

The majority decision, authored by Justice Rhonda Wood, found that the finance department didn’t sufficiently explain how it arrived at the amount it determined the Gateses owed in back taxes.

After reviewing the Gateses’ income tax returns and 1099s, DFA computed net taxable incomes that were greater than what the Gateses had reported. DFA could be correct, but its figures throughout the audit were moving targets, and it never revealed its math to the Gateses, the circuit court, or this court on appeal.

Justice Shawn Womack wrote a concurring opinion to argue that the Gateses’ lawsuit against the state wasn’t barred by sovereign immunity because a tax assessment challenge is essentially an illegal exaction claim, which the state Constitution expressly allows.

Justice Robin Wynne, in a dissent, said the burden of proving tax deductions were legitimate was on the Gateses, not the state, and he said the state’s method for calculating tax liability was clear from the record.