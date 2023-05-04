FIRST DOMINO TO FALL POST LEARNS: The new education overhaul pushed through by Gov. Sarah Sanders has opened the door for the charterization of traditional public schools.

FIRST DOMINO TO FALL POST LEARNS: The new education overhaul pushed through by Gov. Sarah Sanders has opened the door for the charterization of traditional public schools. Brian Chilson

The Arkansas State Board of Education will meet for a special spur-of-the-moment session tomorrow to vote on whether to gift the Marvell-Elaine School District to the charter school management group Friendship Education Foundation.

If approved, this charterization of Marvell-Elaine will mark the first “transformation contract” under the new Arkansas LEARNS Act. Under these newly devised contracts, local districts will contract with their own new management. But the specifics on what exactly that will look like is as yet unknown.

Friendship Education Foundation is a 9-year-old charter management operation with schools in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Washington, D.C.

The Marvell-Elaine School District is, of course, an Arkansas public school district whose small headcount and long-running academic struggles put it in the crosshairs for a state takeover. Now, thanks to the Arkansas LEARNS Act, they’ll field a charter takeover instead.

The Arkansas Department of Education put out a call for outside entities interested in assuming control of the diminutive district that serves only about 300 pupils. That call for proposals opened up on April 14, but gave applicants only until noon on April 18 to submit an intent to negotiate for the contract. Friendship Education Foundation has already been recruiting teachers in the area, suggesting they knew they had a pretty good shot at winning the contract.

“It was all a ruse. We knew the direction it was going,” Marvell resident and education advocate Jesselia Maples said.

Another charter management group, Charter One, also notified the education department of their interest. And Grassroots Arkansas, a community group, offered the department a different model, aiming to head up a group effort to transform Marvell-Elaine campuses into community schools.

Maples, a community organizer with the Public Policy Panel, said she’d hoped the Grassroots proposal to form community schools would have been the winner.

Now, her attentions are turned to finding out what this contract will look like, how much it will cost, and who will pick up the tab. “I want to know what’s in the contract how is it laid out. It could be for one year or forever,” she said.

Will anyone make a lot of money off the deal? That’s another question she’d like to see answered.

“How much is this going to cost? Will school district have to pay? Or is it coming straight from the state? We don’t know.”

Maples said she’s not keen on a charter group coming in from outside the community at all, but is now mainly nervous about what this whole thing will look like.

“It’s confusing. What I’m trying to get people to understand is, we don’t know what this contract is going to say,” Maples said. “How is this helping us when we’re being left in the dark?”

The meeting for Friday at 2 p.m. was called on short notice, but Maples said she’ll do her best to make it.

The meeting will be in the auditorium of the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education at Four Capitol Mall in Little Rock.