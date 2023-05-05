Can the meddling hand of big government creep down from Washington, D.C., just long enough to drop us some more cash? Such is the ask from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, who laid off her incessant snarling about President Biden and other national Democrats just long enough to ask the feds if they will pretty please send us more money for clean-up after a March 31 twister creamed swaths of Central Arkansas.

We certainly need the help. Still, it takes some chutzpah to ask for it considering Sanders spends a lot of her breath sputtering on about smothered freedoms and attacking the deep pockets blue state taxpayers who are once again saving our red-state butts.

Advertisement

Here’s Sanders’ release:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders today requested a 30-day extension to the 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties. Previously, the President approved a 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses, but as that initial time period comes to a close, affected communities continue to face severe cost burdens. The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, 2023, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure. “It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

No doubt the feds will come through with the money, and Sanders and Co. will bite their hand again for their trouble.

Advertisement

Today’s release from Sanders’ office comes on the heels of a real doozy. On Thursday, the governor touted a Fox News piece by right-wing Arkansas politico Nick Stehle about how the pandemic-era expansion of Medicaid coverage is bad, actually. The title of the piece, not even kidding, is “Biden is hurting my special needs son, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders is helping.”

In it, Stehle paints himself as a regular old dad who struggles to care for his epileptic, autistic son, and fails to disclose that he’s Sanders’ reliable go-to hype man. In March, for example, Stehle gassed Sanders up on Fox News for her rollback of child labor standards, and in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that same month he sang her praises for her Arkansas LEARNS universal voucher legislation. Giving public money away is good when it goes to well-to-do people to cover their private school tuitions, you see.

Advertisement

In Stehle’s piece from this week, emailed out by the governor’s office yesterday, Stehle said it’s become increasingly difficult to get his son’s medications, as other less worthy Medicaid recipients’ claims gum up the system. Biden wants to keep as many people dependent on Medicaid as he can, Stehle argues, even though millions of them are gainfully employed and flush with cash. “Thankfully, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders refuses to let this injustice stand,” Stehle wrote.

He never mentions his work with the Foundation for Government Accountability, a conservative, anti-entitlement group in Florida whose aim is to obliterate the social safety net, peel back regulations on child labor and block any expansion of the Medicaid coverage that helps poor and sick people access health care.