Asa Hutchinson is polling at about 1% against the Donald Trump-dominated field of Republican presidential hopefuls, but he’s trying to stake an anti-Trump, more moderate lane, and a lot of national media eat that up.
So today he gets a lot of attention in Politico’s Playbook. Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels argue that, despite being a nonentity in Republican polls, Hutchinson looks a lot like the sort of candidate Democratic strategists fear in 2024:
Someone who knows how to speak in the language of inclusion
Someone who can discuss abortion and guns in a way that doesn’t alienate suburban voters in states such as Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia
Someone who has a record of standing up to his own party on certain issues dominating the culture wars
Someone who can argue that he or she has almost as much governing experience as JOE BIDEN himself, but is still younger
Someone who handled the pandemic in their state in a way that avoided some of the most unpopular decisions of both Democrats and Republicans
And someone who spends a lot of their time explaining to Republicans why the GOP should leave Trump in the past.
They interview Hutchinson in-depth on the Playbook Deep Dive podcast.
In the excerpts, he flexes what’s long been one of his chief political skills — his ability to come across more moderate than he is. Of course, that’s increasingly easy to do in today’s wackadoo GOP and unlikely to win the hearts of many on the right.
A few interesting excerpts:
On abortion: “I’m okay with it being resolved at the state level. The states are making their own determination on those health care issues. But if it came to a national policy on it, then I would want to have more restrictions that are reasonable restrictions and then also have reasonable exceptions.”
On marijuana: “I think having medical marijuana is something that’s going to be with us and makes some sense. It does provide relief. … I don’t like the idea of going further and just simply legalizing. … [But] our democracy is not going to fall if they did legalize marijuana.”
On why he thinks he has a shot: “Sure, it’s a long shot. But, you know, I do duck hunting. I like duck hunting. And my best shot is a long shot. I could hit that bird from a long ways away. It’s the most unpredictable political environment in my lifetime — you know, what happens to Donald Trump, and his ups and downs [in] the polls, remains to be seen. We’ve already seen another leader who was a frontrunner, actually — you know, Governor DeSantis — virtually collapse in the polls. And so [voters are] going to be looking for an alternative. And Iowa’s wide open for looking at alternatives.”