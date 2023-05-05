By
Lindsey Millar
On
10:16 am

Asa Hutchinson is polling at about 1% against the Donald Trump-dominated field of Republican presidential hopefuls, but he’s trying to stake an anti-Trump, more moderate lane, and a lot of national media eat that up.

So today he gets a lot of attention in Politico’s Playbook. Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels argue that, despite being a nonentity in Republican polls, Hutchinson looks a lot like the sort of candidate Democratic strategists fear in 2024:

Advertisement

Someone who knows how to speak in the language of inclusion

 

Someone who can discuss abortion and guns in a way that doesn’t alienate suburban voters in states such as Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia

 

Someone who has a record of standing up to his own party on certain issues dominating the culture wars

 

Someone who can argue that he or she has almost as much governing experience as JOE BIDEN himself, but is still younger

 

Someone who handled the pandemic in their state in a way that avoided some of the most unpopular decisions of both Democrats and Republicans

 

And someone who spends a lot of their time explaining to Republicans why the GOP should leave Trump in the past.

They interview Hutchinson in-depth on the Playbook Deep Dive podcast.

In the excerpts, he flexes what’s long been one of his chief political skills — his ability to come across more moderate than he is. Of course, that’s increasingly easy to do in today’s wackadoo GOP and unlikely to win the hearts of many on the right.

Advertisement

A few interesting excerpts:

On abortion: “I’m okay with it being resolved at the state level. The states are making their own determination on those health care issues. But if it came to a national policy on it, then I would want to have more restrictions that are reasonable restrictions and then also have reasonable exceptions.”

On marijuana: “I think having medical marijuana is something that’s going to be with us and makes some sense. It does provide relief. … I don’t like the idea of going further and just simply legalizing. … [But] our democracy is not going to fall if they did legalize marijuana.”

On why he thinks he has a shot: “Sure, it’s a long shot. But, you know, I do duck hunting. I like duck hunting. And my best shot is a long shot. I could hit that bird from a long ways away. It’s the most unpredictable political environment in my lifetime — you know, what happens to Donald Trump, and his ups and downs [in] the polls, remains to be seen. We’ve already seen another leader who was a frontrunner, actually — you know, Governor DeSantis — virtually collapse in the polls. And so [voters are] going to be looking for an alternative. And Iowa’s wide open for looking at alternatives.”

Lindsey Millar
Lindsey Millar is the editor of the Arkansas Times and the founder of the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network.

Help to Keep Great Journalism Alive in Arkansas

Join the fight for truth and become a subscriber of the Arkansas Times. We've been battling powerful forces for 48 years through our tough, determined, and feisty journalism. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, our readers value great journalism. But we need your help to do even more. By subscribing and supporting our efforts, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers to expand our coverage. Together, we can continue to hold the powerful accountable and bring important stories to light. Subscribe now or donate for as little as $1 and be a part of the Arkansas Times community.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Meet Nancy Glasper, the beloved school lunch hero of Wakefield Elementary Next article Little Rock Farmers Market season starts Saturday
Tags

Commenting FAQs