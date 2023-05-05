Asa Hutchinson is polling at about 1% against the Donald Trump-dominated field of Republican presidential hopefuls, but he’s trying to stake an anti-Trump, more moderate lane, and a lot of national media eat that up.

So today he gets a lot of attention in Politico’s Playbook. Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels argue that, despite being a nonentity in Republican polls, Hutchinson looks a lot like the sort of candidate Democratic strategists fear in 2024:

Someone who knows how to speak in the language of inclusion Someone who can discuss abortion and guns in a way that doesn’t alienate suburban voters in states such as Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia Someone who has a record of standing up to his own party on certain issues dominating the culture wars Someone who can argue that he or she has almost as much governing experience as JOE BIDEN himself, but is still younger Someone who handled the pandemic in their state in a way that avoided some of the most unpopular decisions of both Democrats and Republicans And someone who spends a lot of their time explaining to Republicans why the GOP should leave Trump in the past.

They interview Hutchinson in-depth on the Playbook Deep Dive podcast.

In the excerpts, he flexes what’s long been one of his chief political skills — his ability to come across more moderate than he is. Of course, that’s increasingly easy to do in today’s wackadoo GOP and unlikely to win the hearts of many on the right.

A few interesting excerpts: